Pondashers celebrate titles, awards and dedicated service

Black Dyke Band round off a memorable year by handing out their own awards in front of their supporters.

Black Dyke
  The award winners and presentation awardees.

Wednesday, 20 December 2023

        

The 2023 National Champion Black Dyke recently enjoyed their final concert of the year at a packed Huddersfield Town Hall.

In addition to the music making the band also took the opportunity to present their annual awards.

Pondasher and Bandsperson of the Year

The 'Pondasher of the Year' chosen by Director of Music Prof Nicholas Childs to the person who embodies the ethos of the Queensbury band through their dedication, commitment and excellence went for the first time ever, jointly to solo cornet brothers Jon and Tim Hammond.

The 'Bandsperson of the Year', chosen by the Black Dyke players went to BBb tuba Owen Garbett.

Long Service Awards

In addition, there was a presentation of a trio of Long Service Awards.

Cornet player and librarian Keith Britcliffe, as well as tuba player and Band Sergeant, Matthew Routley were recognised for 28 years of outstanding service, whilst horn player and Yorkshire Youth Band administrator Alison Childs as recognised for her 25 years — making her the longest serving female player in the band's history.

Memorable

Speaking to 4BR, Prof Nichoas Childs said: "It has been a memorable contesting year for the band, but it is always our concerts that attract the biggest audiences — and always packed with so many Pondashers.

It was also wonderful to be able to present deserved awards. Jon and Tim sum up everything that Black Dyke Band stands for and have become stalwarts of the band, whilst Owen has made such an impression and impact as part of the tuba team.

The commitment and dedication of Keith, Matthew and Alison speaks for itself — and are part of the playing foundations on which the band has been built."

        

TAGS: Black Dyke

