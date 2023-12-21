Fancy being a judge in Yorkshire?

The Young Adjudicators Scheme returns for the Yorkshire Regional Championships — and you can enjoy the experience.

The Association of Brass Band Adjudicators (AoBBA) have announced the return of its 'Young Adjudicators Scheme'.

The joint initiative with the Yorkshire Regional Brass Band Committee (YRBBC) will take place at the Yorkshire Regional Championships at Huddersfield Town Hall on Saturday 2nd March.

16-21

Aimed at young people aged between 16 — 21, it offers the opportunity to test and develop adjudication skills in a contest setting. The four participants will be mentored by an AoBBA member and will also meet the official judges on the day to discuss their approaches.

Seated next to the adjudication 'box' they will be provided with a copy of the test piece score, remarks sheets and results form, as well tickets for their parent/guardian(s).

Applications are welcomed from those who have not previously taken part in the scheme.

Get in touch

Anyone who wishes to participate should contact:

Martin Heartfield

Head of AoBBA Trainee Adjudicator Programme

musicbloke@aol.com