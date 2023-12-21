                 

*
banner

News

Fancy being a judge in Yorkshire?

The Young Adjudicators Scheme returns for the Yorkshire Regional Championships — and you can enjoy the experience.

Aobba
  The initiative is open to people aged 16-21

Thursday, 21 December 2023

        

The Association of Brass Band Adjudicators (AoBBA) have announced the return of its 'Young Adjudicators Scheme'.

The joint initiative with the Yorkshire Regional Brass Band Committee (YRBBC) will take place at the Yorkshire Regional Championships at Huddersfield Town Hall on Saturday 2nd March.

16-21

Aimed at young people aged between 16 — 21, it offers the opportunity to test and develop adjudication skills in a contest setting. The four participants will be mentored by an AoBBA member and will also meet the official judges on the day to discuss their approaches.

Seated next to the adjudication 'box' they will be provided with a copy of the test piece score, remarks sheets and results form, as well tickets for their parent/guardian(s).

Applications are welcomed from those who have not previously taken part in the scheme.

Get in touch

Anyone who wishes to participate should contact:
Martin Heartfield
Head of AoBBA Trainee Adjudicator Programme
musicbloke@aol.com

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Aobba

Fancy being a judge in Yorkshire?

December 21 • The Young Adjudicators Scheme returns for the Yorkshire Regional Championships — and you can enjoy the experience.

Black Dyke

Pondashers celebrate titles, awards and dedicated service

December 20 • Black Dyke Band round off a memorable year by handing out their own awards in front of their supporters.

Brooks

Brooks returns home to take the baton at Leyland

December 19 • Daniel Brooks returns to his former hometown band as he becomes the new Musical Director at Leyland.

Bandstand

Radio: Sunday Bandstand 17th December

December 19 • Lots of festive music from Chris Helme to enjoy to put you in the Christmas mood.

What's on »

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 9 December • Longridge Civic Hall, Calder Avenue, Longridge, Ribble Valley, Lancashire. PR3 3WD

Harlow Brass Band - HARLOW BRASS BAND - CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Saturday 9 December • St Andrew's Methodist Church . The Stow. Harlow CM20 3AF

Harlow Brass Band - HARLOW BRASS BAND - CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Saturday 9 December • St Andrew's Methodist Church. The Stow. Harlow CM20 3AF

Boarshurst Silver Band - Pemberton Old Wigan DW Band

Sunday 10 December • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

The GUS Band - Christmas Spectacular

Sunday 10 December • St Peter & St Paul Parish Church, Kettering, Kettering, NN16 0AY

Vacancies »

Rainford Band

December 19 • 2nd Euph -NW Championship Section Rainford Band are welcoming applications for 2nd euph. . We rehearse Monday and Thursday 19.45 - 21.45 in Rainford, which has excellent links to M62 and M6.

Leicestershire Co-op Band

December 19 • EUPHONIUM VACANCY. Looking to join a friendly, ambitious and social band? The Leicestershire Co-op Band currently has a euphonium seat vacant (position negotiable) & are looking to recruit to complete our team. We have a varied concert & concert schedule.

Easingwold Town Band

December 18 • We are an enterprising, forward-looking 4th Section band with vacancies for soprano cornet, front-row cornet & bass trombone. Enjoy a friendly welcome at our bandroom in Easingwold, 12 miles N of York (postcode YO61 3DB). Come for a blow!

Pro Cards »

Mark Wilkinson


Cornet Soloist, Teacher, Adjudicator, Conductor

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top