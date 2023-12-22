                 

Learning workshops add to SBBA annual general meeting

There is a great chance to add skills and knowledge to your bands 2024 outlook at the Scottish Brass Bands Association AGM.

SBBA
  The SBBA Annual General Meeting will start at 10.00am at the Falkirk Football Stadium

Friday, 22 December 2023

        

The line-up of speakers at a Learning Festival which will follow the Scottish Brass Band Association's (SBBA) annual general meeting on Sunday 28th January has been finalised.

The SBBA Annual General Meeting will start at 10.00am at the Falkirk Football Stadium (delegate registration at 9.15am)

Learning workshops

There will be five training workshops aimed at helping develop and enhance brass banding in Scotland:

Stephanie Kennedy, flugel soloist with the cooperation band, will talk about performance techniques.

Helen Douthwaite-Teasdale of Brass Repair Lass will offer handy hints and tips on brass instrument maintenance and repair.

Percussion tutor Sarah Naish of SN Percussion will talk about all things percussion.

Musical Director Stuart Black will speak about the art of conducting

Composer Alan Fernie will talk through the 2024 regional Fourth Section test piece 'Music for Jock Tamson', which he has written.

Contact confirmation

Band representative attendance should be sent to SBBA secretary Tom Allan by 13th January.

Bands will also be asked to nominate members who have passed away during 2023 to be marked in a Page of Remembrance.

        

