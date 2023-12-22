Quintet honoured with SBBA Life Membership

Five outstanding musicians have been honoured by becoming Life Members of the Scottish Brass Band Association.

Alan and Jimmy

The multi-faceted musician Alan Fernie and fellow Newtongrange player Jimmy Murray were presented with their deserved awards at the band's recent concert at the National Mining Museum Scotland to make their 50 years each of service.

Jimmy began playing in 1970 for Dalkeith Burgh Band before joining Newtongrange with whom he stayed until retiring from the band in 2022.

Alan joined Newtongrange in the same year and has become one of the most respected figures in the wider banding world thanks to his compositions, arrangements, teaching, tutoring, conducting and adjudicating.

Fiona, Maureen and Myra

Barrhead Burgh Band's seasonal concert in Paisley saw the presentation of Life Membership go to flugel player and vice-chairperson Fiona Kennedy for over 40 years of service, whilst Broxburn & Livingston's final concert of the year saw solo baritone Maureen Marzella presented with her medal.

Regarded as something as a pioneer in Scottish banding, Maureen was the first female student to learn a brass instrument in West Lothian schools and was one of the first women players to be formally registered to compete at brass band competition in Scotland.

Renfrew Burgh Band cornet player and chairperson Myra Mack was presented with her Life Membership at her band's Christmas concert.

Myra was one of the original pupils to play in the Renfrewshire schools brass band in the mid-1960s, joining Renfrew at the end of the decade. She has been a member of the band for 40 years.