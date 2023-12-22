                 

*
The best banding Christmas present ever?

A trio of anonymous donations amounting to £350,000 will enable St David's Brass to secure their musical future in the heart of their community for generations to come.

St Davuds
  All smiles for the Dickson family as the future of St David's Brass has been scured

Friday, 22 December 2023

        

St David's Brass in Midlothian in Scotland has just received perhaps the most generous Christmas present in the banding world.

Three anonymous donations amounting to £350,000 have enabled it to buy a former Miners' Welfare Hall in the village of Gorebridge which had been their rehearsal base for the past 14 years — securing it as their base, as well as for the use of the local community for generations to come.

Only option

St David's had originally leased Vogie Hall from Midlothian Council for the past 14 years, but such was the declining state of repair that they were forced to leave it and find alternative rehearsal facilities for the past two years.

Following a Community Asset Transfer agreement falling through, the only option left was to raise £100,000 and purchase it themselves.

Amazingly, they soon received the first anonymous donation of £200,000, followed by another for £100,000 a few months later after the scale of the renovation work, which included the complete removal of dry rot and asbestos, become known.

Finally, just a couple of weeks ago a third anonymous donation of £50,000 was received.

Additional funding

It has meant that the band has also been able to secure additional funding of an extra £238,000 — made up of £127,000 from the UK Government's Levelling Up Community Ownership Fund and successful applications to the People's Postcode Trust, National Lottery and Foundation Scotland.

The hope is now that not only will it become a fantastic rehearsal facility with modern facilities and inclusive access for the band, but also act as a community hub and expressive arts centre, enabling it to become the vibrant heart of the former mining village once again.

We can only suppose it's someone who enjoys brass band music or someone who could see what we wanted to do with the hall, which is get it back into use and for the communityFiona Dickson

Just wonderful

In an article in The Herald newspaper, Fiona Dickson from the band stated: "We couldn't believe it — it is just wonderful. We can only suppose it's someone who enjoys brass band music or someone who could see what we wanted to do with the hall, which is get it back into use and for the community."

Fiona's husband John formed the St David's Brass in 1981 at St David's High School and continues to conduct them. They first entered the Scottish Championships in 1986 and have qualified for the National Finals on three occasions. The family — including sons and grandchildren all play in the band (above).

Community asset

Speaking about the news, Ellen Scott, Chair of Gorebridge Community Cares told the newspaper: "Vogrie Hall holds many fond memories for local folk.

I am sure the Community will be very pleased that this iconic building has been saved from the demolisher's wrecking ball and that young and old will be able to learn and play music for many years to come in a lovely fit for purpose building".

        

