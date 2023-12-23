                 

Lithuanian Badge of Honour for Vilys

The inspirational work of Remigijijus Vilys in promoting the brass band movement has been recognised with the presentation of the highest accolade from the Lithuanian Ministry of Culture.

  Conductor and educator Remigijijus Vilys has received 'The Badge of Honour'.

Conductor and educator Remigijijus Vilys, one of the inspirational figures of the Lithuanian banding movement has received 'The Badge of Honour', the highest award of the Lithuanian Ministry of Culture.

It recognises his outstanding contribution of fostering brass instrument culture and traditions in Lithuania.

Leading figure

For over 20 years, Remi Vilys has been one of the leading figures of the rapidly developing brass band moment in the country. Whilst working as a senior specialist for culture for Panevezys region municipality, he witnessed how brass bands could motivate and improve young people's lives and be a vehicle for social change.

In working tirelessly to introduce brass bands to communities in villages and towns that could not access the same music provision as larger cities he has helped to create a thriving network of youth, training and community bands across the country.

He has also looked outwards and worked closely with experts from across the brass band world to help develop good teaching practice and a programme of tuition and development for the new generation of brass band leaders, organisers and conductors.

Remi's single handed determination to create a culture of brass music has been nothing short of remarkablespokesperson

Lithuanian Brass Band Association

In doing this he established the Lithuanian Brass Band Association as well as a series of regional and national championships.

The result of this has seen an incredible blossoming of youthful talent that has been heard at the European Youth Championships in particular and has seen numerous students study music at university and leading conservatoires.

Determination

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Remi's single handed determination to create a culture of brass music has been nothing short of remarkable, the results of which we will see this May in Palanga as Lithuania welcomes us all to the 2024 European Brass Band Competition."

        

