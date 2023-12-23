Yamaha stars lead musical inspiration in Utrecht

Russell Gray, Simone Rebello, Senne La Mela, Arfon Owen and Armin Bachmann led a special Yamaha Band Clinic in Utrecht earlier this month.

Yamaha's 4th annual 'Band Clinic' event took place earlier this month in the Dutch city of Utrecht.

It was a day filled with brass band music making, instrumental workshops and lectures, as over 100 Dutch, Belgian and German players cam together to gain experience and inspiration from leading Yamaha performers.

High energy

The morning started with a high energy body percussion session led by Simone Rebello, followed by traditional hymn tune warm-up playing with Russell Gray.

Further workshops were held by Yamaha artists Senne La Mela, Arfon Owen and Armin Bachmann, with delegates able to move between each to gain extra invaluable experience.

In addition, insight was given into topics such as how to deal with performance nerves, developing physical performance fitness and how to develop your own 'inner metronome pulse'.

Interpretation

One highlight was Russell Gray leading a forum entitled 'How to develop your musical interpretation' — drawing on his experience to shed light on how to approach a new piece of music.

This also involved fellow lecturers in an analysis that brought huge benefits to those in attendance.

Progressive

Speaking about the latest 'Band Clinic', Simone Rebello commented: "As always, it was great to be part of the Yamaha family and to see fellow artists supporting players in such a progressive and encouraging way.

This was a wonderful way to build enthusiasm, character and skills sets in a relaxed informative way."

As always, it was great to be part of the Yamaha family and to see fellow artists supporting players in such a progressive and encouraging way Simone Rebello

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Special moment

Speaking about the success of the event, Timo HÃ¤nf, Brass Product Specialist and Artist Relations Manager told 4BR: "Beside the workshops there was also plenty of opportunity to make music together in sectional rehearsals and with the massed band at the end of the day.

That is always a special moment when all the participants play together with the Yamaha Artists — bringing a bond of musical experiences together. This is what brass banding is all about for Yamaha — where friendships are made in support of each other."

That was also the feeling of one participant who added: "It was a wonderful and inspiring day with outstanding tutors bringing inspiration to use all."