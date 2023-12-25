                 

*
banner

News

2023 4BR Test Piece of the Year

Thierry Deleruyelle's exciting 'Sand and Stars' claims its own title success as Test Piece of the Year

Awards
  4BR Test Piece of the Year

Monday, 25 December 2023

        

Winner: Sand and Stars (Thierry Deleruyelle)


2. Of Men and Mountains (Edward Gregson)

3. Astralis (Philip Wilby)

Every so often a test-piece comes along that completely captures the interest and imagination of conductors, players and audiences alike.

That work this year was 'Sand and Stars' by French composer Thierry Deleruyelle, who followed up the success of 'Fraternity' (which won the 4BR Award in 2016 and 2017), with this exotically colourful, dramatic and hugely entertaining literary inspired composition, which gained 11 first choice nominations from our panel.

Edward Gregson's masterful 'Of Men and Mountains' also made a major impression (as it did at the Royal Albert Hall on its long awaited return), to come runner-up, with Philip Wilby's 'Astralis', a bit of a slow burner after being heard first at the European and then the Scottish Open, coming third.

Panel:

The Awards Panel consisted of: Iwan Fox (4BR Editor); Malcolm Wood; Paul Hindmarsh; Andrew Wainwright; Chris Thomas; Gordon Simpson; Annie Crookston; Steven Mead; Sarah Groarke-Booth; Alexander Zwann; Jess Tredrea; Tim Mutum; Katrina Marzella; Stein Skorpholm; Camila Soderstrom Tveit.

Past Winners:

2022: The World Rejoicing: Variations on a Lutheran Chorale (Edward Gregson)
2021: The World Rejoicing: Variations on a Lutheran Chorale (Edward Gregson)
2020: Neverland (Christopher Bond)
2019: Dear Cassandraâ€¦ (Ludovic Neurohr)
2018: Concerto Grosso (Derek Bourgeois)
2017: Fraternity (Thierry Deleruyelle)
2016: Fraternity (Thierry Deleruyelle)
2015: The God Particle (Rolf Rudin)
2014: Vita Aeterna Variations (Ed de Boer writing as Alexander Comitas)
2013: Of Distant Memories (Music in an Olden Style) (Edward Gregson)
2012: Goldberg 2012 (Svein Henrik Giske)
2011: Breath of Souls (Paul Lovatt-Cooper)
2010: Saint Saens Variations (Philip Sparke)
2009: Titan's Progress (Hermann Pallhuber)
2008: The Dark Side of the Moon (Paul Lovatt-Cooper)
2007: Music for Battle Creek (Philip Sparke)
2006: Vienna Nights (Philip Wilby)
2005: Eden (Dr. John Pickard)
2004: St. Magnus (Kenneth Downie)
2003: Festival Music (Eric Ball)
2002: Masquerade (Philip Wilby)
2001: Albion (Jan Van der Roost)

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Awards

2023 4BR Band of the Year

December 25 • The superb European and Swiss National Champion, Brass Band Treize Etoiles is the 4BR Band of the Year.

Awards

2023 4BR Conductor of the Year

December 25 • The inspirational Swiss maestro Frederic Theodoloz is the 4BR Conductor of the Year.

Awards

2023 4BR Player of the Year

December 25 • The breathtakingly brilliant euphonium star Gary Curtin is the 4BR Player of the Year

Awards

2023 4BR Test Piece of the Year

December 25 • Thierry Deleruyelle's exciting 'Sand and Stars' claims its own title success as Test Piece of the Year

What's on »

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 9 December • Longridge Civic Hall, Calder Avenue, Longridge, Ribble Valley, Lancashire. PR3 3WD

Harlow Brass Band - HARLOW BRASS BAND - CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Saturday 9 December • St Andrew's Methodist Church . The Stow. Harlow CM20 3AF

Harlow Brass Band - HARLOW BRASS BAND - CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Saturday 9 December • St Andrew's Methodist Church. The Stow. Harlow CM20 3AF

Boarshurst Silver Band - Pemberton Old Wigan DW Band

Sunday 10 December • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

The GUS Band - Christmas Spectacular

Sunday 10 December • St Peter & St Paul Parish Church, Kettering, Kettering, NN16 0AY

Vacancies »

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

December 23 • Looking for a new musical challenge in 2024? If so, we would welcome hearing from an ** EEb Bass & BBb Bass ** player. This is an exciting time to join the band as we prepare for the L&SC Regional Championships and Whit Friday contests.

Uppermill Band

December 22 • EXCITING TIMES AHEAD AS WE START A NEW CHAPTER. Following a period of rebuilding and the appointment of our new MD JAMES GARLICK, we require a PERCUSSIONIST to complete our team. We are a hardworking and committed team.

Brunel Brass Organisation

December 21 • Brunel Brass organisation is preparing for next years areas in Torquay and are looking for a couple of players to fill the ranks.. Brunel Brass - Championship Section - Back Row Cornet player. Brunel Brass Academy - 3rd Section - Front Row Cornet player

Pro Cards »

David Hirst

MA, B.Ed (Hons), LTCL
Conductor, adjudicator and arranger

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top