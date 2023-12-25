                 

*
banner

News

2023 4BR Player of the Year

The breathtakingly brilliant euphonium star Gary Curtin is the 4BR Player of the Year

Awards
  4BR Player of the Year

Monday, 25 December 2023

        

Winner: Gary Curtin


2. Richard Poole

3. Kay Mackenzie

A very clear winner for our panel this year with Foden's extraordinary euphonium virtuoso Gary Curtin claiming his first ever '4BR Player of the Year' accolade following a series of contest, concert, recording and project led performances that were simply breathtaking.

He claimed 9 first choice nominations from the panel to follow in the footsteps of his outstanding compatriot Richard Poole who won in 2002, and is runner-up this year.

In third place is Kay Mackenzie, the Scottish cornet (and soprano) playing musical export at NBS Nelson City Brass, who has made such an impression with her playing and teaching in New Zealand, culminating in winning the prestigious 'Champion of Champions' Solo Championship at the New Zealand National Championships this year.

Panel:

The Awards Panel consisted of: Iwan Fox (4BR Editor); Malcolm Wood; Paul Hindmarsh; Andrew Wainwright; Chris Thomas; Gordon Simpson; Annie Crookston; Steven Mead; Sarah Groarke-Booth; Alexander Zwann; Jess Tredrea; Tim Mutum; Katrina Marzella; Stein Skorpholm; Camila Soderstrom Tveit.

Past Winners:

2022: Richard Poole
2021: Isobel Daws
2020: Yu-Han Yang
2019: Tom Hutchinson
2018: Chris Thomas
2017: David Morton
2016: Helen Williams
2015: David Childs
2014: David Childs
2013: Glenn Van Looy
2012: Steve Stewart
2011: Glen Van Looy
2010: David Childs
2009: Mark Wilkinson
2008: Peter Moore
2007: Hans Gansch
2006: Katrina Marzella
2005: David Childs
2004: David Childs
2003: Martin Winter
2002: Morgan Griffiths
2001: Peter Roberts

        

TAGS: Foden's

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Awards

2023 4BR Band of the Year

December 25 • The superb European and Swiss National Champion, Brass Band Treize Etoiles is the 4BR Band of the Year.

Awards

2023 4BR Conductor of the Year

December 25 • The inspirational Swiss maestro Frederic Theodoloz is the 4BR Conductor of the Year.

Awards

2023 4BR Player of the Year

December 25 • The breathtakingly brilliant euphonium star Gary Curtin is the 4BR Player of the Year

Awards

2023 4BR Test Piece of the Year

December 25 • Thierry Deleruyelle's exciting 'Sand and Stars' claims its own title success as Test Piece of the Year

What's on »

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 9 December • Longridge Civic Hall, Calder Avenue, Longridge, Ribble Valley, Lancashire. PR3 3WD

Harlow Brass Band - HARLOW BRASS BAND - CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Saturday 9 December • St Andrew's Methodist Church . The Stow. Harlow CM20 3AF

Harlow Brass Band - HARLOW BRASS BAND - CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Saturday 9 December • St Andrew's Methodist Church. The Stow. Harlow CM20 3AF

Boarshurst Silver Band - Pemberton Old Wigan DW Band

Sunday 10 December • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

The GUS Band - Christmas Spectacular

Sunday 10 December • St Peter & St Paul Parish Church, Kettering, Kettering, NN16 0AY

Vacancies »

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

December 23 • Looking for a new musical challenge in 2024? If so, we would welcome hearing from an ** EEb Bass & BBb Bass ** player. This is an exciting time to join the band as we prepare for the L&SC Regional Championships and Whit Friday contests.

Uppermill Band

December 22 • EXCITING TIMES AHEAD AS WE START A NEW CHAPTER. Following a period of rebuilding and the appointment of our new MD JAMES GARLICK, we require a PERCUSSIONIST to complete our team. We are a hardworking and committed team.

Brunel Brass Organisation

December 21 • Brunel Brass organisation is preparing for next years areas in Torquay and are looking for a couple of players to fill the ranks.. Brunel Brass - Championship Section - Back Row Cornet player. Brunel Brass Academy - 3rd Section - Front Row Cornet player

Pro Cards »

Dr Brett Baker

BSc (Hons), ARCM, PG Dip
Marketing Lead, Denis Wick & Alliance Products; Artist at Michael Rath Instruments

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top