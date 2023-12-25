2023 4BR Player of the Year

The breathtakingly brilliant euphonium star Gary Curtin is the 4BR Player of the Year

Winner: Gary Curtin



2. Richard Poole

3. Kay Mackenzie

A very clear winner for our panel this year with Foden's extraordinary euphonium virtuoso Gary Curtin claiming his first ever '4BR Player of the Year' accolade following a series of contest, concert, recording and project led performances that were simply breathtaking.

He claimed 9 first choice nominations from the panel to follow in the footsteps of his outstanding compatriot Richard Poole who won in 2002, and is runner-up this year.

In third place is Kay Mackenzie, the Scottish cornet (and soprano) playing musical export at NBS Nelson City Brass, who has made such an impression with her playing and teaching in New Zealand, culminating in winning the prestigious 'Champion of Champions' Solo Championship at the New Zealand National Championships this year.

Panel:

The Awards Panel consisted of: Iwan Fox (4BR Editor); Malcolm Wood; Paul Hindmarsh; Andrew Wainwright; Chris Thomas; Gordon Simpson; Annie Crookston; Steven Mead; Sarah Groarke-Booth; Alexander Zwann; Jess Tredrea; Tim Mutum; Katrina Marzella; Stein Skorpholm; Camila Soderstrom Tveit.

Past Winners:

2022: Richard Poole

2021: Isobel Daws

2020: Yu-Han Yang

2019: Tom Hutchinson

2018: Chris Thomas

2017: David Morton

2016: Helen Williams

2015: David Childs

2014: David Childs

2013: Glenn Van Looy

2012: Steve Stewart

2011: Glen Van Looy

2010: David Childs

2009: Mark Wilkinson

2008: Peter Moore

2007: Hans Gansch

2006: Katrina Marzella

2005: David Childs

2004: David Childs

2003: Martin Winter

2002: Morgan Griffiths

2001: Peter Roberts