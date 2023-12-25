2023 4BR Player of the Year

Winner: Gary Curtin
2. Richard Poole
3. Kay Mackenzie
A very clear winner for our panel this year with Foden's extraordinary euphonium virtuoso Gary Curtin claiming his first ever '4BR Player of the Year' accolade following a series of contest, concert, recording and project led performances that were simply breathtaking.
He claimed 9 first choice nominations from the panel to follow in the footsteps of his outstanding compatriot Richard Poole who won in 2002, and is runner-up this year.
In third place is Kay Mackenzie, the Scottish cornet (and soprano) playing musical export at NBS Nelson City Brass, who has made such an impression with her playing and teaching in New Zealand, culminating in winning the prestigious 'Champion of Champions' Solo Championship at the New Zealand National Championships this year.
Panel:
The Awards Panel consisted of: Iwan Fox (4BR Editor); Malcolm Wood; Paul Hindmarsh; Andrew Wainwright; Chris Thomas; Gordon Simpson; Annie Crookston; Steven Mead; Sarah Groarke-Booth; Alexander Zwann; Jess Tredrea; Tim Mutum; Katrina Marzella; Stein Skorpholm; Camila Soderstrom Tveit.
Past Winners:
2022: Richard Poole
2021: Isobel Daws
2020: Yu-Han Yang
2019: Tom Hutchinson
2018: Chris Thomas
2017: David Morton
2016: Helen Williams
2015: David Childs
2014: David Childs
2013: Glenn Van Looy
2012: Steve Stewart
2011: Glen Van Looy
2010: David Childs
2009: Mark Wilkinson
2008: Peter Moore
2007: Hans Gansch
2006: Katrina Marzella
2005: David Childs
2004: David Childs
2003: Martin Winter
2002: Morgan Griffiths
2001: Peter Roberts