2023 4BR Conductor of the Year

The inspirational Swiss maestro Frederic Theodoloz is the 4BR Conductor of the Year.

Winner: Frederic Theodoloz



2. Russell Gray

3. Sarah Ioannides

Very much a reflection of what of the success the bands under their command achieved on various artistic stage throughout the year, it was also a battle between two heavyweight contenders for the accolade of '4BR Conductor of the Year'.

This year the prize, with 7 first choice nominations goes to Frederic Theodoloz, Musical Director of Brass Band Treize Etoile, who has inspired his band to even greater achievements in winning their first European Championship, retaining the Swiss National Championship and reclaiming the Swiss Open title.

Just behind with 5 first choices nominations is Russell Gray, who once again with his freelance conducting of Foden's, Reg Vardy, Agder Brass and Oberaargauer.

The final podium spot goes to Sarah Ioannides who made such a remarkable impression with the National Youth Band of Great Britain this year, and who just pipped Prof Nicholas Childs of Black Dyke.

Panel:

The Awards Panel consisted of: Iwan Fox (4BR Editor); Malcolm Wood; Paul Hindmarsh; Andrew Wainwright; Chris Thomas; Gordon Simpson; Annie Crookston; Steven Mead; Sarah Groarke-Booth; Alexander Zwann; Jess Tredrea; Tim Mutum; Katrina Marzella; Stein Skorpholm; Camila Soderstrom Tveit.

Past Winners:

2022: Russell Gray

2021: Arsene Duc

2020: Philip Harper

2019: Philip Harper

2018: Arsene Duc

2017: Ingar Bergby

2016: Philip Harper

2015: Philip Harper

2014: Nicholas Childs

2013: Philip Harper

2012: Allan Withington

2011: David King

2010: Ian Porthouse

2009: Robert Childs

2008: Robert Childs

2007: Allan Withington

2006: Allan Withington

2005: Nicholas Childs

2004: Ray Farr

2003: David King

2002: Russell Gray

2001: David King

