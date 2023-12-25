2023 4BR Band of the Year

Winner: Brass Band Treize Etoiles
2. Foden's
3. Black Dyke
A category dominated for the judges by the two bands that built on their form from 2022 to secure further major title honours and make a mark on the wider musical world.
This year it is Brass Band Treize Etoiles from Switzerland that add the '4BR Band of the Year' accolade to their CV — picking up 8 first choice nominations from our panel in recognising their achievements of winning their first European Championship, retaining the Swiss National Championship and reclaiming the Swiss Open title.
Just behind them is Foden's with 6 first choice nominations as they claimed a first British Open title since 2012 and first Brass in Concert success since 2009 in addition to their seventh successive North West Area title, yet another lucrative Whit Friday success and continued progressive artistic outlook.
The final podium place was also a close-run battle with National and Yorkshire Champion Black Dyke just pipping Eikanger Bjorsvik.
Panel:
The Awards Panel consisted of: Iwan Fox (4BR Editor); Malcolm Wood; Paul Hindmarsh; Andrew Wainwright; Chris Thomas; Gordon Simpson; Annie Crookston; Steven Mead; Sarah Groarke-Booth; Alexander Zwann; Jess Tredrea; Tim Mutum; Katrina Marzella; Stein Skorpholm; Camila Soderstrom Tveit.
Past Winners:
2022: Brighouse & Rastrick
2021: Foden's
2020: Foden's
2019: Cory
2018: Valaisia Brass Band
2017: Eikanger Bjorsvik
2016: Cory
2015: Cory
2014: Black Dyke
2013: Cory
2012: Foden's
2011: Brighouse & Rastrick
2010: Tredegar
2009: Cory
2008: Cory
2007: Grimethorpe Colliery Band
2006: Grimethorpe Colliery (UK Coal) Band
2005: Black Dyke
2004: Yorkshire Building Society
2003: Yorkshire Building Society
2002: Foden's Richardson
2001: Yorkshire Building Society