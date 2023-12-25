2023 4BR Band of the Year

The superb European and Swiss National Champion, Brass Band Treize Etoiles is the 4BR Band of the Year.

Winner: Brass Band Treize Etoiles



2. Foden's

3. Black Dyke

A category dominated for the judges by the two bands that built on their form from 2022 to secure further major title honours and make a mark on the wider musical world.

This year it is Brass Band Treize Etoiles from Switzerland that add the '4BR Band of the Year' accolade to their CV — picking up 8 first choice nominations from our panel in recognising their achievements of winning their first European Championship, retaining the Swiss National Championship and reclaiming the Swiss Open title.

Just behind them is Foden's with 6 first choice nominations as they claimed a first British Open title since 2012 and first Brass in Concert success since 2009 in addition to their seventh successive North West Area title, yet another lucrative Whit Friday success and continued progressive artistic outlook.

The final podium place was also a close-run battle with National and Yorkshire Champion Black Dyke just pipping Eikanger Bjorsvik.

Panel:

The Awards Panel consisted of: Iwan Fox (4BR Editor); Malcolm Wood; Paul Hindmarsh; Andrew Wainwright; Chris Thomas; Gordon Simpson; Annie Crookston; Steven Mead; Sarah Groarke-Booth; Alexander Zwann; Jess Tredrea; Tim Mutum; Katrina Marzella; Stein Skorpholm; Camila Soderstrom Tveit.

Past Winners:

2022: Brighouse & Rastrick

2021: Foden's

2020: Foden's

2019: Cory

2018: Valaisia Brass Band

2017: Eikanger Bjorsvik

2016: Cory

2015: Cory

2014: Black Dyke

2013: Cory

2012: Foden's

2011: Brighouse & Rastrick

2010: Tredegar

2009: Cory

2008: Cory

2007: Grimethorpe Colliery Band

2006: Grimethorpe Colliery (UK Coal) Band

2005: Black Dyke

2004: Yorkshire Building Society

2003: Yorkshire Building Society

2002: Foden's Richardson

2001: Yorkshire Building Society