Death of Steven Ford

The death has been announced of one of Australian banding's most respected players

Sunday, 31 December 2023

        

4BR has been informed of the death of Steven Ford, one Australian banding's most respected players.

The former tuba, euphonium player and 'Australian Band of the Century' was aged 65.

He was a long-serving member of the Moreland-Brunswick, Preston and Kew Bands and was a founder member of both the Melbourne Youth Orchestra in 1973 and the Victorian State Youth Brass Band in 1979.

Band of the Century

The winner of numerous State and National solo titles he was inducted into the 'Australian Band of the Century' alongside legendary names such as Arthur Stender, Joe Cook and fellow Eb tuba player Peter Which-Wilson.

Steven Ford also represented Victoria on several occasion in the prestigious Ern Keller International Soloist competition at Sydney's St. Marys Band Club.

He is survived by Jeanette, his loving wife of 42 years and his children Aaron and Rochelle.

        

