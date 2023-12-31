Sovereign recognition for Mealor

Composer Paul Mealor has been appointed a Lieutenant of the Royal Victoria Order — a personal gift from King Charles III.

Foden's have sent congratulations to their Band President Paul Mealor following the announcement that the composer has been appointed a Lieutenant of the Royal Victoria Order (LVO) for his services to royal music.

The LVO is a personal gift given by the King. He is the first composer since Sir Arthur Bliss in 1969 to be recognised in this manner. Prof Mealor LVO CStJ FRSA CLJ was also awarded a Coronation Medal to mark his contributions to the Coronation service at Westminster Abbey in 2023.

Thrilled

Speaking about the award Paul, who has enjoyed a close connection to the brass band movement since his earliest playing days with Northop Band, said: "I am still on cloud nine and thrilled beyond words to be made a Lieutenant of the Royal Victoria Order.

It is incredibly special because it was a personal gift of His Majesty. I'm also delighted to have been awarded the Coronation Medal for my contributions to the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla."

Paul is also the Artistic Director of the North Wales International Music Festival and this year welcomes, amongst others, the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, the King Singers and Foden's Band to St Asaph Cathedral in September.