Geneva first for Five Lakes

The cornet section of reigning US National, US Open and Dublin Festival of Brass champion, Five Lakes Silver have become Geneva Instruments first 'Performing Artist Section' in the USA.

The Michigan based ensemble which was nominated in the 2023 4BR 'Band of the Year' award category purchased the Cardinal instruments in time for their last rehearsal of 2023, linking up with Geneva Band Room USA and joining Matt Taton who signed as a solo artist just before their US Open success.

Trial

The band stated: "This partnership with Geneva may expand as we trial their other instruments through the exclusive North American dealer Geneva Band Room USA."