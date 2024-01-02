                 

*
banner

News

Geneva first for Five Lakes

The cornet section of the reigning US National, Open and Dublin Festival of Brass champion make a performance link with Geneva Instruments in the USA.

Five
  The cornet section will now preform on the instruments.

Tuesday, 02 January 2024

        

The cornet section of reigning US National, US Open and Dublin Festival of Brass champion, Five Lakes Silver have become Geneva Instruments first 'Performing Artist Section' in the USA.

The Michigan based ensemble which was nominated in the 2023 4BR 'Band of the Year' award category purchased the Cardinal instruments in time for their last rehearsal of 2023, linking up with Geneva Band Room USA and joining Matt Taton who signed as a solo artist just before their US Open success.

Trial

The band stated: "This partnership with Geneva may expand as we trial their other instruments through the exclusive North American dealer Geneva Band Room USA."

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Five

Geneva first for Five Lakes

January 2 • The cornet section of the reigning US National, Open and Dublin Festival of Brass champion make a performance link with Geneva Instruments in the USA.

Palanga

Band tickets now available for European Championships

January 2 • The competing bands can now purchase tickets for the European Brass Band Championships in Palanga — with a second public issue due on 20th January.

sbba

Scottish Bands of the Year announced

December 31 • Whitburn, Kirkintilloch, Clackmannan District, Selkirk Silver and Highland Brass end 2023 as Scottish Bands of the Year.

Paul Mealor

Sovereign recognition for Mealor

December 31 • Composer Paul Mealor has been appointed a Lieutenant of the Royal Victoria Order — a personal gift from King Charles III.

What's on »

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 9 February • . Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

London Central Fellowship Band - The Anglia Fellowship Band

Saturday 17 February • Ipswich Citadel Salvation Army, 558 Woodbridge Road IP4 4PH

Contest: North West Regional Championships

Sunday 25 February • Winter Gardens Complex, Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HU

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Saturday 2 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Vacancies »

Croft Silver Band

January 2 • We are looking to start preparations for the Midlands Area 4th Section and are on the hunt for a 4th man, Bb bass and percussionist. Of course all players are more than welcome.

Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band

January 2 • Avonbank is seeking a front and a back row cornet player to complete our line up for the Regional Contest on Mar 2 2024 in Corby. We rehearse Wednesdays at 7.30pm in Evesham and, in Jan and Feb only, Fridays too. Please get in touch - we need you!!

Uppermill Band

January 2 • EXCITING TIMES AHEAD AS WE START A NEW CHAPTER. Following a period of rebuilding and the appointment of our new MD JAMES GARLICK, we require a PERCUSSIONIST to complete our team. We are a hardworking and committed team.

Pro Cards »

Sam Fisher

BA (Hons), PGCE, Dip.ABRSM
Conductor, Adjudicator (AoBBA), Composer/Arranger, Cornet & Flugelhorn Soloist

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top