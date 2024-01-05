Top Brass returns with James Morrison

The 'Wizard of Oz' returns on Radio 2 to present the very best of brass — including brass bands and soloists.

Series 6 of the BBC Radio 2 programme 'Top Brass' returns with presenter James Morrison highlighting several brass band performers and bands.

The first four weekly episodes feature performances from National Champion Black Dyke, British Open Champion Foden's and WFEL Fairey, as well as Carol Jarvis and Lionel Fumeaux amongst others.

New shows

Producer, Patrick Johns told 4BR: "The new series presented by James Morrison, starts on Saturday 6th January.

It's broadcast at 1am-2am, and will be available on BBC Sounds to listen to again afterwards.

I hope listeners will like the mix of brass music in all styles!"

https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m0000fby/broadcasts/upcoming

Episode 1: Saturday 6th January

Return of the Brass!

James Morrison returns with brass music in all shapes and sizes, from Jazz and Big Band, to Rock and Pop.

In this show, he introduces Jazz from Steve Turre, Andrea Motis, and Roy Hargrove, a Big Band cover of Super Mario Bros from Mikey Votano, and a new piece for brass band by Cai Isfryn, performed by the Black Dyke Band.

There are covers of Imagine Dragons, The Carpenters and a-Ha, by Too Many Zooz, Doc Severinsen, and the No BS! Brass Band, and Samurai Brass reinvent a Jazz-Rock classic.

Episode 2: Saturday 13th January

Swingin' in a Roof Garden

James Morrison presents an hour of the very best brass music around.

Brass Against take on a hard-hitting classic by Led Zeppelin, and there are brass covers of music by Blackstreet, The Supermen Lovers, and Al Jarreau — plus a stunning reinterpretation of a Tom Waits ballad by Holly Cole with Canadian Brass.

Foden's Band, conducted by Howard Snell, play a brass band arrangement of a Rodgers and Hammerstein favourite, and there's funk from Liverpool band 6ix Toys, and The Hornheads.

There's also Jazz old and new, from JC Higginbotham, Clora Bryant, and the YAYennings Quartet, and a modern Big Band arrangement of the classic 'Pure Imagination'.

Episode 3: Saturday 20th January

Fly or Die!

James Morrison features everything from pop covers of Cyndi Lauper and Adele to arrangements of music by Michel Legrand and John Zorn, featuring the Spike Orchestra.

There are recordings by trumpet superstar Allen Vizzutti, and bass trombone virtuoso Lionel Fumeaux, plus the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra.

There is original new brass music from the McNasty Brass Band, and new UK band Fundi, plus a power trio led by Portuguese tuba giant, SÃ©rgio Carolino.

Episode 4: Saturday 20th January

I Feel the Earth Move

In the last show in the current series James Morrison gathers an array of recordings by brass musicians in all styles.

There's Big Band from Harry James and Danny Miller, plus covers of well-known songs by Carole King and Falco, recorded by Enoch Light and Die Sturmische Bohmische.

Jazz trombone superstar Carl Fontana plays a stunning ballad, the French Horn Jazz Project pay tribute to Julius Watkins, plus brilliant new original music from the Neoteric Ensemble.

Arturo Sandoval reinterprets a Latin Jazz classic, the Fairey Band take on some 1980s Acid House, plus trombone-led funk from Karin Hammar, and the most outrageous version of Nessun Dorma.