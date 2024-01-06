                 

Free Low Brass Days in Scotland look to inspire next generation

Two free Low Brass Days in Edinburgh and Elgin supported by Besson will aim to inspire new and existing players to opt for low brass instruments.

Low Brass
  The days are targeted at potential low brass players (Image: Courtesy of Nicola Dove)

Saturday, 06 January 2024

        

Besson is partnering with the specialist St Mary's Music School to provide free 'Lower Brass Days' in Edinburgh and Elgin next month.

The school is based in the heart of Scotland's capital city, and in association with the leading instrument manufacturer will host the series on the weekend of the 24th & 25th February.

The aim is to further encourage young people to take up as well as study the tenor horn, baritone, trombone, euphonium and tuba.

In addition, the second phase of St Mary's Music School 'Instrument Library' for young musicians will also come to fruition.

Free Days

The free Edinburgh 'Lower Brass Day' takes place on Saturday 24th February at the Parish Church of St Cuthbert on Lothian Road (EH1 2EP). The free event in Elgin takes place on Sunday 25th February at Elgin Academy (IV30 4ND).

Each will run from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

It is hoped that both days will help facilitate local access to music within schools, and to raise the profile with young players of the exciting musical potential of low brass instruments.

Taster sessions and more

In addition to taster sessions with Buffet stars, attendees will also enjoy a day of presentations, masterclasses, ensemble work, and concerts — all free to attend and open for participation to school aged pupils.

Buffet will supply instruments for the Taster Sessions, whilst Martin Thomson, Danielle Price, John Kenny, Jonathan Gawn, Oren Marshall (Trinity Laban), Arlene Macfarlane, Emily White (British Trombone Society), and representatives from UK Conservatoires will lead an array of presentations and performances.

To Register

To register for the Low Brass Days go to:

Edinburgh
https://stmarysmusic.ptly.uk/?action=showReunion&reunionname=E122&O=91304

Elgin
https://stmarysmusic.ptly.uk/lbdelgin

To find out more information go to:
https://linktr.ee/smmslowerbrass

The cultivation of new talent is a core principle for Buffet Crampon, as well as crucial to the survival of music making in the UKBesson

New talent

Speaking to 4BR, Euan Meikle, Sales Manager for Buffet Crampon in the UK & Ireland said: "The cultivation of new talent is a core principle for Buffet Crampon, as well as crucial to the survival of music making in the UK.

I look forward to presenting the Prodigy instrument 'Come & Play' experience, which aims to give attendees the opportunity to view a demonstration, play an instrument and even take a virtual reality tour of how instruments are made!"

Instrument Library

St Mary's 'Instrument Library' hopes to further democratise access to quality musical instruments. Launched in Autumn 2023, the Instrument Library has seen St Mary's Music School invest in a small fleet of endangered instruments with the hopes of nourishing musical potential in the early years.

Director of Music John Cameron added: "We are excited to be working with leading brass professionals from across the UK in providing free access to days of activities to celebrate the world of lower brass.

This is part of our active musical outreach programme which includes our 'Instrument Library', set up to give young musicians access to quality instruments at an early age."

        

