RNCM Day of Percussion

The RNCM in Manchester will host its annual Percussion Day next month — with the promise of exciting and informative sessions for those attending.

vELLS
  Players will be able to try all sorts of percussion instruments

Friday, 12 January 2024

        

The Royal Northern College of Music will host its annual 'RNCM Day of Percussion' on Sunday 4th February.

Now in its 31st year, the event presents six teaching clinics with a focus on various aspects of percussion playing — including traditional snare drumming, marimba, contemporary percussion writing and playing, timpani and Latin American percussion.

Star soloists

This year's line-up includes soloists and session players who've worked with BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, AskoSchonberg Ensemble, Choeur de Radio France, BBC Symphony Orchestra, John Williams and Paul McCartney.

They include Yamaha marimba artist Calum Huggan, contemporary percussionist and composer Emil Kuyumcuyan, timpanist John Chimes and percussionist Gary Kettel, as well as Dutch snare drum star Peter Vulperhorst.

Exciting and informative

Speaking to 4BR, Simone Rebello, Head of School of Wind, Brass and Percussion said that it promises to be "a day filled with exciting and informative sessions to inspire both new and experienced players".

She added: "Players can learn about playing technique, gain industry insight, and hear some incredible performances from masters of their craft across a broad range of percussion styles, so why not come along and make a day of it!"

The renowned Latin Band Apitos, led by Dave Hassell round off the festivities with a sensational performance of original arrangements and compositions to mark their 40th anniversary.

There will also be several trade stands to browse and to make purchases.

Schedule:


10.00am: Snare Drum Session with Peter Vulperhorst
11.20am: Marimba Session with Calum Huggan
12.40pm: Timpani Session with John Chimes
2.30pm: Create/Recreate with Emil Kuyumcuyan
3.50pm: Meet the Percussion Section of Apitos
5.10pm: Gary Kettel in conversation with Simone Rebello
7.00pm: Apitos: 40th Anniversary Concert

Tickets and further information:

Tickets (full day including Apitos: 40th Anniversary Concert):
£12.50 (Under 26s and Students) + £1 Booking Fee
£25 + £1 Booking Fee

https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/rncm-day-of-percussion-full-day-ticket/

        

