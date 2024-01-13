                 

News

Experienced duo add to Littleport ranks

Robert and Tracey Nunnery make the move to Suffolk and join Littleport Band ahead of Area challenge.

Littleport
  The band has welcomed the experienced signings

Saturday, 13 January 2024

        

The Littleport Band has boosted its ranks as it starts to work towards its appearance at the London & Southern Counties Regional Championships in Stevenage in March.

Experience

Robert and Tracey Nunnery join as Assistant Conductor to the band's Musical Director Ian Johnson and front row cornet respectively following a move from East London to Suffolk.

The duo have enjoyed banding in both Wales and the L&SC area, with the likes of Tredegar, BTM and Aveley & Newham at the highest level. In addition, Rob has directed the likes of Tilbury, Newham, Clacton Co-op and Aveley & Newham.

Delighted

Commenting on their arrival, MD Ian Johnson said, "I'm delighted to welcome Robert and Tracey to the Littleport team. They have brass banding running through their veins and will greatly strengthen us."

Band Chairperson Sue Stygall added: "We are very fortunate to have attracted two highly qualified and experienced musicians. Our band are very excited to start working with them, and we look forward with optimism."

        

Littleport Brass

