Cross Atlantic judging panels at North American Championships

There will be a strong UK representation in the various adjudication boxes at the North American Brass Band Championships later this year.

Nicholas Garman, Secretary of the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators will be joined by fellow members Anne Crookson, Paul Norley, Howard Evans and Allan Ramsay in making the trip to join their American hosts to decide on the destination of the various section titles.

Allan Withington will also fly form his home in Norway to be part of the panel.

The event is being held at the Von Braun Centre in Huntsville, Alabama over the weekend of 5th & 6th April.

Line-ups:

Championship Section:

Set Work: Other Lives (Oliver Waespi)

Nicholas Garman, Allan Withington, Dr Howard Evans

First Section:

Set Work: St James's — A New Beginning (Philip Harper)

William Himes, Paul Norley, Allan Ramsay

Second Section:

Set Work: Albinus Variations (Etienne Crausaz)

Anne Crookston, Dr John Falscow, Dr Jack Stamp

Third Section:

Set Work: The Unfortunate Traveller (Imogen Holst)

Nicholas Garman, Allan Withington, Dr Howard Evans

Youth Championship Section:

Set Work: The Final Frontier (Geert Jan Kroon)

Paul Norley, Dr John Falscow, Dr Jack Stamp

Youth First Section:

Set Work: Images for Brass (Stephen Bulla)

William Himes. Anne Crookston, Allan Ramsay