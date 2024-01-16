A musical life: Interview with Corporal Michael Howley

The link between the brass banding world and the armed forces has been strengthened over the years with players able to benefit from a well paid career in music and still have the opportunity to cross between genres.
That has certainly been the case with Michael Howley who took the decision to enjoy a musical career in the Royal Air Force Music Services and hasn't looked back.
The starting salary is £31,460 and RAF Music Services is currently recruiting for French Horn, trombone, euphonium and tuba.
To find out more yourself go to:
https://recruitment.raf.mod.uk/roles/roles-finder/force-protection/musician
or email: RAFMS-Recruitment@mod.gov.uk