A musical life: Interview with Corporal Michael Howley

Corporal Michael Howley talks about his musical life in the RAF Music Services

The link between the brass banding world and the armed forces has been strengthened over the years with players able to benefit from a well paid career in music and still have the opportunity to cross between genres.

That has certainly been the case with Michael Howley who took the decision to enjoy a musical career in the Royal Air Force Music Services and hasn't looked back.

The starting salary is £31,460 and RAF Music Services is currently recruiting for French Horn, trombone, euphonium and tuba.

To find out more yourself go to:

https://recruitment.raf.mod.uk/roles/roles-finder/force-protection/musician

or email: RAFMS-Recruitment@mod.gov.uk