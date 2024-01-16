                 

Uckfield Concert Brass to adopt Music Creator

Uckfield Concert Brass from East Sussex are one of Making Music's four 'Adopt a Music Creator' awardees for 2024.

Making Music
  Four music groups have gained awards

Making Music, the organisation which represents over 4,000 leisure groups and over 228,000 musicians has announced the selected 2024 pairings for its long running 'Adopt a Music Creator' project.

Since 2000 it has paired emerging music creators with leisure-time music groups to create and premiere new and inspiring pieces. It is run by Making Music and funded by the PRS Foundation and Philip and Dorothy Green Trust as well as Creative Scotland.

Four pairings

The four 2024 pairings were selected by a team of experts at Making Music and includes Uckfield Concert Brass from East Sussex, who have been paired with composer and performer Emily Hazrati, mentored by Fraser Trainer.

Uckfield Concert Brass enjoy producing top-quality performances across Southern England.

Their MD and players enjoy entertaining audiences and trying something a little different. They regularly collaborate with other organisations and put on themed concerts and events.

Emily Hazrati is a composer-performer based in London. Her music is spacious, immersive, and environmental with a focus on storytelling, collaboration, and global politics, as well as ideas around ritual and circularity.

She has worked with ensembles and organisations including the BBC Singers, Royal Opera House, Ligeti Quartet, Psappha, and CHROMA Ensemble, amongst many others.

Wonderful opportunity

Speaking about the 2024 projects, Elizabeth Sills, Grants & Programmes Manager at PRS Foundation, said: "We're delighted to be continuing our support for Adopt a Music Creator.

It's a wonderful opportunity for talented music creators to work closely with music groups and ensembles to write exciting and interesting new music. We're looking forward to seeing the outcome of this year's pairings and the music they create."

They will definitely be out of their comfort zones, but this project is incredibly rewarding, and has an important function in supporting new music developmentBarbara Eifler, Chief Executive of Making Music

Out of comfort zone

Barbara Eifler, Chief Executive of Making Music, added: "I love how music groups and music creators every year are willing to engage in the process of trying something new.

They will definitely be out of their comfort zones, but this project is incredibly rewarding, and has an important function in supporting new music development."

2024 projects

Funded by Creative Scotlandâ€¯- Glasgow Community Concert Band and Finn McLean (mentored by Ailie Robertson)

Harpenden Barbershop Harmony Club and Charlotte Botterill (mentored by Jenni Pinnock)

Northern Rose Voices and Carla Michal Sayer (mentored by Emily Crossland)

Uckfield Concert Brass and Emily Hazrati (mentored by Fraser Trainer)

        

