Report & Results: 2025 West of England Bandsmens Festival

Camborne retain their Royal Trophy credentials as gain a huge haul of silverware in Bugle, as St Austell, Shrewton Silver, Illogan Sparnon Silver, St Austell Youth and Carharrack & St Day Silver also head home with titles.

The Camborne Band retained its grip on the famous Royal Trophy as they secured their 42nd victory at the West of England Bandsmens Festival in Bugle.

Directed by Gareth Churcher, the Cornish outfit's fine performance of the set-work 'A Tale As Yet Untold' saw them secure a comfortable margin of victory over Forest of Dean challengers AW Parker (Drybrook).

In addition to also taking the hymn tune honours playing 'In Perfect Peace' by Kenneth Downie, they also headed home with an impressive array of silverware in claiming a host of individual and section awards.

Remarkable accolade

That included a remarkable ninth 'Best Euphonium' accolade for John Hitchens — an achievement spread over five decades with his first (with Redruth Band) secured back in 1983.

And having won the very first Bugle Contest in 1912 and becoming the first recipient of the Royal Trophy a year later, Camborne will now look to secure a 43rd win at the 100th running of the event in 2026.

Speaking about their success on their Facebook age, they stated: "Thank you to our MD, Gareth Churcher, for all his hard work and preparation! Thank you also to all of our wonderful supporters today! Finally, thank you to all the committee at the WEBF for another brilliant contest!"

Sykes return

Steve Sykes and St Austell reunited on the contest stage for the first time since their memorable victory at the Second Section National Finals last year, as they took the First Section honours with a clear-cut victory over their rivals.

A fine rendition of the set-work, 'The Land of the Long White Cloud' and the march 'Knight Templar' gave them a deserved 'double', with talented principal cornet Hannah Hawken taking the 'Best Player' award.

There were also solid performances from Bodmin and Forest of Dean Brass, although defending champion and West of England Area winner Roche Brass had to be content with fourth.





Fabulous

Reflecting on their success on their Facebook page St Austell stated: "A great day — taking first place on both the march and the test-piece with the 'Best Player' award going to Hannah.

Thanks to our professional MD, Steve Sykes for leading us to victory and congratulations to the WEBF committee for organising such a fabulous event. We look forward to seeing everyone at the 100th contest next year."

Overdue double

There was an enjoyable battle in the Second Section as Shrewton Silver put their name on the winner's trophy for the first time, ahead of 2022 and 2023 champion Mount Charles.

Led by MD Scott Stewart, it was certainly a victory to savour — their first since 2009, after producing a super rendition of the test-piece, 'Sword, Jewel and Mirror', backed with rousing account of the march 'Star Lake' to make it a 'double'. It came with an added deserved bonus too as principal cornet Phillipa Stewart took the 'Best Player' award.

Their Facebook reflections said it all: "We did it! Winners of the Second Section. What an unforgettable weekend it's been! We are thrilled. Massive thanks to everyone who supported us and to the festival team for a fantastic event. We had a fabulous time."

Cornish battle

Unfortunately, withdrawals meant there was no Third Section contest this year, but there was a cracking Cornish battle to enjoy between eventual winner, Illogan Sparnon Silver and Pendennis Brass in the Fourth Section.

It was the West of England Area champion that took the honours for the first time with a neatly portrayed rendition of their own-choice of 'The Journal of Phileas Fogg' to pip their rival's solid account of 'A Malvern Suite', which featured a fine contribution from 'Best Player' award winner, Gareth Thomas on cornet.

The winners were certainly delighted — "Champions again! Woop! Woop!"as they now look forward to their second successive Cheltenham National Finals appearance in a row under MD, Shaun Marsden.

Young and experience

Elsewhere the production line of outstanding Cornish banding talent continues at St Austell Youth and St Dennis Youth as they both performed superbly, as did the Training Section bands of Carharrack & St Day Silver and Plymouth City Brass Training.

At the other end of the experience scale there was a richly deserved presentation made of the Jane Family Cup to Terry Sleeman, the recently appointed President of St Dennis Band.

Result:

Championship Section:

Adjudicator: Melvin White

Set Work: A Tale As Yet Untold (Philip Sparke)

1. Camborne (Gareth Churcher): 192

2. AW Parker (Drybrook) (Joshua Ruck): 187

Best Player: John Hitchens (euphonium) — Camborne

Hymn Tune:

In Perfect Peace (Kenneth Downie)

1. Camborne: 190

2. AW Parker (Drybrook): 187

First Section:

Adjudicator: Melvin White

Set Work: The Land of the Long White Cloud (Philip Sparke)

1. St Austell (Steve Sykes): 184

2. Bodmin (Gwilym Davies): 181

3. Forest of Dean Brass (Martyn Patterson): 180

4. Roche Brass (Matt Green): 179

Best Player: Hannah Hawken (cornet) — St Austell

March:

Knight Templar (George Allen)

1. St Austell: 184

2. Forest of Dean Brass: 182

3. Roche Brass: 180

4. Bodmin Town: 178

Second Section:

Adjudicator: Melvin White

Set Work: Sword, Jewel and Mirror (Philip Harper)

1. Shrewton Silver (Scott Stewart): 180

2. Mount Charles (Jeremy Taylor): 177

Best Player: Phillipa Stewart (cornet) — Shrewton Silver

March:

Star Lake (Eric Ball)

1. Shrewton Silver: 180

2. Mount Charles: 177

Fourth Section:

Adjudicator: Melvin White

Own Choice

1. Illogan Sparnon Silver (Shaun Marsden): 175

2. Pendennis Brass (Harry Weir): 174

Best Player: Gareth Thomas (cornet) — Pendennis Brass

Youth Section:

Adjudicator: Melvin White

Entertainment set

1. St Austell Youth (Anna Minear)

2. St Dennis Youth (Darren R. Hawken)

Best Player: Eva Margetts (horn) — St Austell Youth

Best Cornet: Jasmine Njoh (cornet) — St Austell Youth

Winning Conductor Award: Anna Minear — St Austell Youth

Training Section:

Adjudicator: Melvin White

Entertainment set

1. Carharrack & St Day Silver (Suzanne Thomson)

2. Plymouth City Brass Training (Gary Thompson)

Best Player: Tracey Barden (flugel) — Carharrack & St Day Silver

Best Cornet: Clare Chapman (cornet) — Carharrack & St Day Silver

Deportment Awards:

1. Bodmin Town

2. Shrewton Silver

Special Awards:

Best Soprano: Les Kneebone (Camborne)

Best Cornet: Lia Teague (Camborne)

Best Euphonium: John Hitchens (Camborne)

Best Horn: Jo Scott (Camborne)

Best Trombone Section: Camborne

Best Fugel: Jo Mackenzie (Camborne)

Best Basses: Camborne

Best Percussion: St Austell Youth

The Jane Family Cup: Terry Sleeman (St Dennis)

The Lang Bennetts Cup (Graham Ball)