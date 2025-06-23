                 

*
banner

News

Report & Result: 2025 Blackburn & Darwen March & Hymn Tune Contest

Hepworth showcase their grand march and hymn tune talents as they take the honours and £1000 first prize at the popular event.

Hepworth
  Hepworth claimed two march & hymn tune victories on the same day.

Monday, 23 June 2025

        

The Hepworth Band continue to reinforce their credentials as one of the best march and hymn tune specialists around as they enjoyed another successful, as well as profitable weekend following their recent Whit Friday exploits.

Grand prize

Led by Ryan Watkins, the Royal Albert Hall National Championship finalist was in fine form as their performances of 'The Wizard' and 'In Love for Me' secured the honours and the £1,000 first prize for the first time since 2019.

It was a nip and tuck battle though between two of the form bands of 2025, as Senior Cup runner-up Milnrow led by Chris Binns pushed them all thew way to the finishing line with their renditions of 'Ravenswood' and 'Nicaea'.

Their principal cornet, Stephanie Binns took the 'Best Soloist' award, although the title (and £600 prize winning margin) was decided by Hepworth's first place on the march ahead of Milnrow's first spot on the hymn tune.

Third place went to another band enjoying a fine contesting year, as Senior Trophy winner Boarshurst Silver was third taking home £300 thanks to their solid accounts under Jamie Prophet of 'Ravenswood' and ''Mid all the Traffic'.

Fourth place went to Wingates, whilst there were section prizes for Haydock, Poulton le Fylde, BMP Europe Ltd (Goodshaw) and Brindle.

Led by Ryan Watkins, the Royal Albert Hall National Championship finalist was in fine form as their performances of 'The Wizard' and 'In Love for Me' secured the honours and the £1,000 first prize for the first time since 20194BR

Result:

Adjudicator: Chris Robertson
March/Hymn = Total

1. Hepworth (Ryan Watkins): 1/2 = 3*
2. Milnrow (Christopher Binns): 2/1 = 3
3. Boarshurst (Jamie Prophet): 3/4 = 7
4. Wingates (Matthew Ryan): 5/3 = 8
5. Haydock (Mark Quinn): 4/5 = 9
6. BMP Europe Ltd (Goodshaw) (Dean Redfearn): 6/6 = 12
7. Farnworth & Walkden (Matthew Whitfield): 7/7 = 14
8. Thornton Cleveleys (Steve Craig): 8/9 = 17*
9. North Lakes Brass (Gareth Sykes): 9/8 = 17
10. Poulton le Fylde (Steve Craig): 10/10 = 20
11. Brindle (Steve Hartley): 11/11 = 22
12. Besses Boys (James Holt): 13/12 = 25
13. Blackpool Brass (John North): 12/14 = 26
14. Pilling Jubilee Silver (Joshua Hughes): 14/13 = 27

*Higher placing on march takes precedence

Overall Winner: Hepworth
Runner-up: Milnrow
Third: Boarshurst Silver

Best First Section: Haydock
Best Second Section: Poulton le Fylde
Best Third Section: BMP Europe Ltd (Goodshaw)
Best Fourth Section: Brindle

Best Soloist: Stephanie Binns (cornet) — Milnrow
Youngest Player: Besses Boys

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

British Open judges

Adjudication panel announced for British Open Championship

June 23 • Another move to the future for the British Open as Stephen Roberts, Anne Crookston and David Hirst are confirmed as the judges for the 171st Championship event at Symphony Hall in September.

Liberty Brass Band

Report & Result: 2025 Mountain Brass in Concert

June 23 • Liberty Brass Band wins the first Swiss 'Brass in Concert' entertainment title

Bugle

Report & Results: 2025 West of England Bandsmens Festival

June 23 • Camborne retain their Royal Trophy credentials as gain a huge haul of silverware in Bugle, as St Austell, Shrewton Silver, Illogan Sparnon Silver, St Austell Youth and Carharrack & St Day Silver also head home with titles.

Hepworth

Report & Result: 2025 Blackburn & Darwen March & Hymn Tune Contest

June 23 • Hepworth showcase their grand march and hymn tune talents as they take the honours and £1000 first prize at the popular event.

What's on »

The Portsmouth Grammar School - Concert by The Black Dyke Band

Saturday 28 June • St Marys Church, Fratton, Portsmouth PO15PA PO15PA

Petworth Town Band - Fete in the Park with Petworth Town Band

Saturday 28 June • Grounds of Petworth Park GU28 9LR

Petworth Town Band - Farnham Brass Band and Petworth Town Band

Saturday 28 June • Farnham Carnival

Petworth Town Band - Petworth Town Band at Billingshurst Carnival

Sunday 29 June • Carnival through Billingshurst and concert at Recreation Ground RH14 9SX

Simon Langton Brass - Deal Memorial Bandstand

Sunday 29 June • The Strand, Walmer, Deal CT14 7DY CT14 7DY

Vacancies »

Alder Valley Brass

June 24 • As a result of a relocation we seek a Musical Director. We are an ambitious, busy and sociable 2nd section band (L&SC, National finalists 2023) with a blend of engagements, concerts and contests. We rehearse 8-10pm on Mondays and Thursdays in Farnham

Brunel Brass Organisation

June 23 • Brunel Brass (1st Section West of England) are a friendly, ambitious band currently seeking a Solo Horn and an Eb Bass player to complete our lineup.. .

Ware Brass

June 20 • We are looking for an Eb Bass player to join our award winning Bass Section. Ware Brass is a well established 2nd Band who rehearse on a Monday night from 7:45 - 10pm at High Cross Village Hall, close to Ware, Herts.

Pro Cards »

Michael Bennett

BSc, RNCM (Perf)
Performer, Composer, Arranger, Teacher

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top