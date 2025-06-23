Report & Result: 2025 Blackburn & Darwen March & Hymn Tune Contest

Hepworth showcase their grand march and hymn tune talents as they take the honours and £1000 first prize at the popular event.

The Hepworth Band continue to reinforce their credentials as one of the best march and hymn tune specialists around as they enjoyed another successful, as well as profitable weekend following their recent Whit Friday exploits.

Grand prize

Led by Ryan Watkins, the Royal Albert Hall National Championship finalist was in fine form as their performances of 'The Wizard' and 'In Love for Me' secured the honours and the £1,000 first prize for the first time since 2019.

It was a nip and tuck battle though between two of the form bands of 2025, as Senior Cup runner-up Milnrow led by Chris Binns pushed them all thew way to the finishing line with their renditions of 'Ravenswood' and 'Nicaea'.

Their principal cornet, Stephanie Binns took the 'Best Soloist' award, although the title (and £600 prize winning margin) was decided by Hepworth's first place on the march ahead of Milnrow's first spot on the hymn tune.

Third place went to another band enjoying a fine contesting year, as Senior Trophy winner Boarshurst Silver was third taking home £300 thanks to their solid accounts under Jamie Prophet of 'Ravenswood' and ''Mid all the Traffic'.

Fourth place went to Wingates, whilst there were section prizes for Haydock, Poulton le Fylde, BMP Europe Ltd (Goodshaw) and Brindle.

Result:

Adjudicator: Chris Robertson

March/Hymn = Total

1. Hepworth (Ryan Watkins): 1/2 = 3*

2. Milnrow (Christopher Binns): 2/1 = 3

3. Boarshurst (Jamie Prophet): 3/4 = 7

4. Wingates (Matthew Ryan): 5/3 = 8

5. Haydock (Mark Quinn): 4/5 = 9

6. BMP Europe Ltd (Goodshaw) (Dean Redfearn): 6/6 = 12

7. Farnworth & Walkden (Matthew Whitfield): 7/7 = 14

8. Thornton Cleveleys (Steve Craig): 8/9 = 17*

9. North Lakes Brass (Gareth Sykes): 9/8 = 17

10. Poulton le Fylde (Steve Craig): 10/10 = 20

11. Brindle (Steve Hartley): 11/11 = 22

12. Besses Boys (James Holt): 13/12 = 25

13. Blackpool Brass (John North): 12/14 = 26

14. Pilling Jubilee Silver (Joshua Hughes): 14/13 = 27

*Higher placing on march takes precedence



Overall Winner: Hepworth

Runner-up: Milnrow

Third: Boarshurst Silver

Best First Section: Haydock

Best Second Section: Poulton le Fylde

Best Third Section: BMP Europe Ltd (Goodshaw)

Best Fourth Section: Brindle

Best Soloist: Stephanie Binns (cornet) — Milnrow

Youngest Player: Besses Boys