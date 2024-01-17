Youth Fest launched by Brass Bands England

A new non-competitive brass festival with a youth oriented ethos of development and progression has been launched by BBE — and you can be a part of it.

Brass Bands England has announced the launch of Youth Fest — a brand new, non-competitive brass festival.

BBE says that it, "endeavours to inspire and engage young people in brass playing in an inclusive environment, encouraging personal development and progression."

The free to take part inaugural festival, celebrating success and participation in music, will take place on Friday 28th June at Barnsley Civic.

Bands of all standards are welcome to play in the high-quality national event, promoting a standard of access and inclusivity in banding.

All abilities

Speaking about the initiative, Brass Bands England Chief Operating Officer Sarah Baumann told 4BR: "Youth Fest is open to young players of all abilities.

It's an ideal occasion for beginner school ensembles to experience a high-quality performance opportunity without the pressure of competition. It's all about motivating young people to continue their brass journey!"

Barnsley base

Sarah added: "We are delighted that we will be bring the event to our home in Barnsley, and working with the Civic — a fellow Barnsley-based Arts Council England National Portfolio Organisation, as our chosen venue."

Find out more and apply:

https://www.bbe.org.uk/youth-education-and-outreach/youth-fest

Applications to take part in Youth Fest 2024 will open on Thursday 1st February.

Information and more details

Ahead of the entry window, bands considering participating will be able to download a Pre-Entry Information Pack, as well as access the Youth Fest guidelines, via the Youth Fest page on the BBE website.

Youth Fest entry for participating bands is free of charge. Places to perform at the event will be allocated on a first-come first-served basis.

All those interested in the event are welcomed to a Youth Fest online information session on Tuesday 6th February (3.45pm), or alternatively Monday 11th March (3.45pm).