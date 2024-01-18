                 

Fountain and Foden's headline UniBrass Gala Concert

The principal trumpet of the London Symphony Orchestra and the world's number 1 ranked band will provide the Gala Concert entertainment at this year's UniBrass Championships.

Thursday, 18 January 2024

        

The UniBrass Foundation has announced that tickets are now on sale for its 2024 Gala Concert, which will round off its UniBrass Championships at Warwick Arts Centre on Saturday 17th February.

The Gala Concert will be headlined by Foden's Band and special guest soloist, James Fountain, principal trumpet of the London Symphony Orchestra.

The 2023 North West Area, British Open and Brass in Concert Champions promise to put on a dazzling set to round off what also promises to be a vibrant day of competition.

Exceptional pairing

A spokesperson for the UniBrass Foundation told 4BR: "We're delighted to be welcoming this exceptional pairing of musical talent to the UniBrass Gala Concert.

We are sure they will provide a concert that will both inspire those playing in the contest during the day, as well as highlight the joys of brass music to those in the audience who may or may not be familiar with the brass band genre."

Tickets:

Tickets are on sale for the contest and concert from the Warwick Arts Centre and UniBrass websites.

https://www.warwickartscentre.co.uk/whats-on/rDQ-the-unibrass-contest-2024/

https://www.unibrass.co.uk/product-page/contest-tickets

        

