New Zealand youth prepare for live broadcast Wellington finale

The National Youth Band of New Zealand is getting ready for its final live broadcast concert of its tour.

The National Youth Brass Band of New Zealand is preparing for the final concert of its short tour following the completion of its annual course.

Led by MD Tyme Marsters, they have already performed in New Plymouth and Whanganui, with the Wellington concert on Saturday 20th January (3.00pm local time) being live-streamed.

Stars of Tomorrow

The concert programme titled 'Whetu o Apopo — Stars of Tomorrow', has proven to be popular hit, highlighting the importance of developing young players for the future of the New Zealand banding movement.

The guest soloist this year has been bass trombonist Shannon Pittaway of the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra.

Broadcast

Band Manager Emily Richards added: "Everyone has had a great time and the concerts have been so well received.

We hope that people will tune in to join us for the Wellington concert, and if they can't due to the time differences across the world, the concert will remain on our Facebook site for some time."

Facebook live broadcast:

The Wellington concert will be livestreamed at 3.00pm on Saturday 20th January (NZ time) through the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/nznybb/

