Moore adds to celebration of music from another world

Peter Moore with join Jonathan Gawn and 1st Old Boys Band for a celebration of the brass band music of the island of Ireland.

1st Old Boys Silver Band from Belfast will be breaking new musical ground through their National Lottery supported concert project entitled, 'Another World: The best of brass music from this land'.

The title reflects Ireland's position as part of, yet separate from, the wider brass band community.

Roots

The project will see them collaborate with internationally acclaimed soloists Peter Moore (trombone) and Jonathan Gawn (tuba), both of whom have strong brass banding roots, for a concert that celebrates music from composers who also with ties to the island of Ireland — north and south.

The concert takes place at Stranmillis Drama Theatre in Belfast on Monday March 4th (8.00pm).

Peter who became BBC Young Musician of the Year in 2008 and is now principal trombone of the London Symphony Orchestra, was born in Belfast, whilst Jonathan who hails from County Antrim, is principal tuba with the Scottish Ballet Orchestra.

Long lost work

Supported by the National Lottery through the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, the concert will feature music long-considered lost with the passing of time — including 'Ã‰rin go BrÃ¡gh' by Enniskillen-born Joan Trimble (1915-2000) which has not been performed since it was broadcast on the BBC in 1943.

Also included will be performances of works of composers who have faded from more recent public memory, including the Belfast-born A.J. Potter (1918-1980)

Contemporary composers such as David Catherwood will be represented in premier performances, and there also will be the Irish premiere of the concerto for trombone and brass band 'Servant of Peace' by Belfast's Dorothy Gates. The concert will be rounded off with arrangements of music by Steve Barnett and Roger Trigg.

Important compositions

Speaking about the exciting project, 1st Old Boys' MD Dr Jonathan Corry told 4BR: "The band has enjoyed premiering new music in recent years from composers such as Anselm McDonnell and Julia Barbour, so we are equally delighted to bring these important compositions to the fore.

Our intention is that the concert will celebrate the rich contribution Irish composers have, and are continuing to make, to brass music. We're particularly delighted to have secured the services of two world-class soloists and I'm sure people will not want to miss the opportunity to hear them perform."

Thrilled

He added: "I know the band are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with such talented performers."

We're also very pleased that the concert is being supported by the National Lottery through the Arts Council of Northern Ireland."