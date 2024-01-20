                 

*
banner

News

Moore adds to celebration of music from another world

Peter Moore with join Jonathan Gawn and 1st Old Boys Band for a celebration of the brass band music of the island of Ireland.

pTER mOORE
  Peter Moore will join Jonathan Gawn and the band for the concert

Saturday, 20 January 2024

        

1st Old Boys Silver Band from Belfast will be breaking new musical ground through their National Lottery supported concert project entitled, 'Another World: The best of brass music from this land'.

The title reflects Ireland's position as part of, yet separate from, the wider brass band community.

Roots

The project will see them collaborate with internationally acclaimed soloists Peter Moore (trombone) and Jonathan Gawn (tuba), both of whom have strong brass banding roots, for a concert that celebrates music from composers who also with ties to the island of Ireland — north and south.

The concert takes place at Stranmillis Drama Theatre in Belfast on Monday March 4th (8.00pm).

Peter who became BBC Young Musician of the Year in 2008 and is now principal trombone of the London Symphony Orchestra, was born in Belfast, whilst Jonathan who hails from County Antrim, is principal tuba with the Scottish Ballet Orchestra.

Long lost work

Supported by the National Lottery through the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, the concert will feature music long-considered lost with the passing of time — including 'Ã‰rin go BrÃ¡gh' by Enniskillen-born Joan Trimble (1915-2000) which has not been performed since it was broadcast on the BBC in 1943.

Also included will be performances of works of composers who have faded from more recent public memory, including the Belfast-born A.J. Potter (1918-1980)

Contemporary composers such as David Catherwood will be represented in premier performances, and there also will be the Irish premiere of the concerto for trombone and brass band 'Servant of Peace' by Belfast's Dorothy Gates. The concert will be rounded off with arrangements of music by Steve Barnett and Roger Trigg.

The concert takes place at Stranmillis Drama Theatre in Belfast on Monday March 4th (8.00pm)4BR

Important compositions

Speaking about the exciting project, 1st Old Boys' MD Dr Jonathan Corry told 4BR: "The band has enjoyed premiering new music in recent years from composers such as Anselm McDonnell and Julia Barbour, so we are equally delighted to bring these important compositions to the fore.

Our intention is that the concert will celebrate the rich contribution Irish composers have, and are continuing to make, to brass music. We're particularly delighted to have secured the services of two world-class soloists and I'm sure people will not want to miss the opportunity to hear them perform."

Thrilled

He added: "I know the band are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with such talented performers."

We're also very pleased that the concert is being supported by the National Lottery through the Arts Council of Northern Ireland."

        

TAGS: 1st Old Boys Association Silver

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Braodbent

Death of Brian Broadbent

January 20 • The death has been announced of the hugely respected former player, conductor, teacher and adjudicator, Brian Broadbent.

Drmming

Give it a big bash....

January 20 • The Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama in Cardiff is holding a free 'Big Bash Percussion Day' next month — with added Samba training — so why not give it a go?

BrookWright Music

BrookWright Music: Finale from Symphony No.3 (Organ Symphony)

January 20 • The famous Organ Symphony finale has been arranged by Kevin Norbury to suit all concert needs.

pTER mOORE

Moore adds to celebration of music from another world

January 20 • Peter Moore with join Jonathan Gawn and 1st Old Boys Band for a celebration of the brass band music of the island of Ireland.

What's on »

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Stage and Screen concert

Friday 19 January • Highfield Cricket club,. Billinge road,. Wigan WN3 6BL

Kippax Band - Hammonds Band

Sunday 21 January • Kippax Band Social Club . Mount Pleasant . Kippax . LS25 7AT LS25 7AT

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Big Fat Quiz

Friday 26 January • Pemberton Band rooms. Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

The Hepworth Band - A New Year Celebration Concert with Hepworth Band

Sunday 28 January • Christ Church, New Mill, Holmfirth HD9 7ER

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 9 February • . Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Vacancies »

Long Melford Silver Band

January 19 • Long Melford Silver Band has vacancies for Eb and Bb Bass players. We are a friendly non-contesting band based in south Suffolk under the baton of MD Frankie Ayers rehearsing weekly on Wednesday evenings.

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

January 18 • Our welcoming non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks a capable 1st Horn player.. .

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

January 18 • Our welcoming non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks:. Solo Euphonium. Bass Trombone. Percussion, kit and tuned: we have a lovely pair of timps!. Solo Cornet to complete the front-row line-up. 2nd Cornet

Pro Cards »

Sandy Smith


Conductor, teacher, adjudicator and arranger

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top