Give it a big bash....

The Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama in Cardiff is holding a free 'Big Bash Percussion Day' next month — with added Samba training — so why not give it a go?

The Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama in Cardiff will be hosting a series of free instrumental workshops over the coming months — including a 'Big Bash!' for those interested in all things percussion.

Big Bash

The Big Bash Percussion Day (10.00am-1.00pm with sharing session 2.00pm — 2.30pm) will take place on Saturday 24th February and will comprise an interactive morning session of percussion and drumming workshops for beginners up to Grade 8 students — culminating in a short performance to round things off.

It is open to youngsters aged 10-18.

Samba addition

In between the workshop and sharing session will be a special 'Samba for All' session (1.15pmâ€”1.45pm) — just get even more people into the groove!

Find out more

To find out more go to: https://www.rwcmd.ac.uk/events/big-bash-weekend-2024