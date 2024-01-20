Give it a big bash....

The Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama in Cardiff will be hosting a series of free instrumental workshops over the coming months — including a 'Big Bash!' for those interested in all things percussion.
Big Bash
The Big Bash Percussion Day (10.00am-1.00pm with sharing session 2.00pm — 2.30pm) will take place on Saturday 24th February and will comprise an interactive morning session of percussion and drumming workshops for beginners up to Grade 8 students — culminating in a short performance to round things off.
It is open to youngsters aged 10-18.
Samba addition
In between the workshop and sharing session will be a special 'Samba for All' session (1.15pmâ€”1.45pm) — just get even more people into the groove!
Find out more
To find out more go to: https://www.rwcmd.ac.uk/events/big-bash-weekend-2024