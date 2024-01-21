                 

Grimethorpe target next generation of recruits

The next generation of brass and percussion players can be inspired on their musical journey at the next Grimethorpe Colliery Band free youth band day.

Grimethorpe
  The day will be packed with great music making led by Grimethorpe players

Sunday, 21 January 2024

        

Grimethorpe Colliery Band's youth development and education programme will see their players lead their latest Brass & Percussion workshop in Barnsley next month.

Free event

The free event will take place on Saturday 3rd February at Barnsley Civic (S70 2HZ) with full day (starting at 9.00am) of great music making and inspirational teaching scheduled for youngsters of all abilities — from those starting out on their musical journey to those aiming to get Grade 8 qualifications.

There will be small ensemble tuition, sectional and full rehearsals on a wide range of music which will culminate in a short concert at 3.00pm.

The events have already proven to be very popular with an inclusive atmosphere and safeguarding in place. Places are limited, so you need to be quick to book a spot.

Fantastic day

Education lead Jim Fletcher told 4BR: "As always, it will be a fantastic day giving as many children as we can a free, high-quality experience to take back to their own bands, schools and services.

Our thanks go to the incredibly supportive local music services, in particular Alex Francis and his team at Barnsley Music Service who have helped us with the venue and the running of the event."

Apply

To apply, please visit: www.grimethorpeband.co.uk/youth

Saturday February 3rd
Barnsley Civic
Hanson Street
Barnsley
S70 2HZ

Start: 9.30am until 3.30pm

        

