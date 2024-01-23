Radio: Sunday Bandstand 21st January

Sunday Bandstand: Sunday 21st January
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
Atlanta Temple 125
Andrew Barrington
Southern Territorial Band of the Salvation Army
BM: Nick Simmons Smith
Tournament for Brass
Eric Ball
Grimethorpe Colliery RJB Band
MD: Elgar Howarth
Londonderry Air
Arr. Goff Richards
Soloist: Roger Webster
Brighouse & Rastrick Band
MD: David Hirst
Mr Jums
Chris Hazel arr. Alan Catherall
Hepworth Band
MD: Norman Law
Lake of the Moon
Kevin Houben
Smithills School Senior Brass Band
MD: Chris Wormald
Loretta's Theme from Gianni Schicchi
Arr. Alan Fernie
Soprano Vocalist: Iona Jones
Buy as You View Cory Band
MD: Dr. Robert Childs
Boundless Spirit
Martin Cordner
International Staff Band of the Salvation Army
BM: Dr. Stephen Cobb
Pompous Main
Shipley Douglas
Black Dyke Mills Band
MD: James Watson
Dragons Arise
Philip Wilby
Williams Fairey Band
MD: Bryan Hurdley
Carman Fantasy
Bizet arr. Gordon Langford
Lindley Band
MD: Neil Jowett
The Gadfly Romance), op. 97
Dimitri Shostakovich
Brass Band Froschl Hall
MD: Hannes Buchegger
Songs from the Heart
Erik Leidzen
Trumpet Soloist: Philip Cobb
International Staff Band
BM: Dr Stephen Cobb
Finlandia
Sibelius
Sellers International Band
MD: Major Peter Parkes
Music of the Night from Phantom of the Opera
Andrew Lloyd Webber — arr. William Himes
Wingates Brass Band
MD: John Hudson
Wall of Sound
Paul Lovatt-Cooper
Nationale Jugend Brass Band der Schweiz
MD: Rafael Camartin
Procession to the Covenant
William Himes
Buy As You View Cory Band
Dr. Robert Childs
