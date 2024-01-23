                 

Radio: Sunday Bandstand 21st January

Another early year mix of great brass band music from Chris Helme — classic Eric Ball to Mr Jums included.

Tuesday, 23 January 2024

        

Sunday Bandstand: Sunday 21st January

Produced and presented by Chris Helme since 2007.

For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.

The show is played on 11 UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 175 individual people around the world.

To enjoy:


To enjoy: https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-21-january-2024/

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Atlanta Temple 125
Andrew Barrington
Southern Territorial Band of the Salvation Army
BM: Nick Simmons Smith

Tournament for Brass
Eric Ball
Grimethorpe Colliery RJB Band
MD: Elgar Howarth

Londonderry Air
Arr. Goff Richards
Soloist: Roger Webster
Brighouse & Rastrick Band
MD: David Hirst

Mr Jums
Chris Hazel arr. Alan Catherall
Hepworth Band
MD: Norman Law

Lake of the Moon
Kevin Houben
Smithills School Senior Brass Band
MD: Chris Wormald

Loretta's Theme from Gianni Schicchi
Arr. Alan Fernie
Soprano Vocalist: Iona Jones
Buy as You View Cory Band
MD: Dr. Robert Childs

Boundless Spirit
Martin Cordner
International Staff Band of the Salvation Army
BM: Dr. Stephen Cobb

Pompous Main
Shipley Douglas
Black Dyke Mills Band
MD: James Watson

Dragons Arise
Philip Wilby
Williams Fairey Band
MD: Bryan Hurdley

Carman Fantasy
Bizet arr. Gordon Langford
Lindley Band
MD: Neil Jowett

The Gadfly Romance), op. 97
Dimitri Shostakovich
Brass Band Froschl Hall
MD: Hannes Buchegger

Songs from the Heart
Erik Leidzen
Trumpet Soloist: Philip Cobb
International Staff Band
BM: Dr Stephen Cobb

Finlandia
Sibelius
Sellers International Band
MD: Major Peter Parkes

Music of the Night from Phantom of the Opera
Andrew Lloyd Webber — arr. William Himes
Wingates Brass Band
MD: John Hudson

Wall of Sound
Paul Lovatt-Cooper
Nationale Jugend Brass Band der Schweiz
MD: Rafael Camartin

Procession to the Covenant
William Himes
Buy As You View Cory Band
Dr. Robert Childs

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Enjoy the show...

        

