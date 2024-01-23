Radio: Sunday Bandstand 21st January

Another early year mix of great brass band music from Chris Helme — classic Eric Ball to Mr Jums included.

Sunday Bandstand: Sunday 21st January

Produced and presented by Chris Helme since 2007.

https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-21-january-2024/

Rhythm and Blues

Philip Sparke

Opening for the weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

Atlanta Temple 125

Andrew Barrington

Southern Territorial Band of the Salvation Army

BM: Nick Simmons Smith

Tournament for Brass

Eric Ball

Grimethorpe Colliery RJB Band

MD: Elgar Howarth

Londonderry Air

Arr. Goff Richards

Soloist: Roger Webster

Brighouse & Rastrick Band

MD: David Hirst

Mr Jums

Chris Hazel arr. Alan Catherall

Hepworth Band

MD: Norman Law

Lake of the Moon

Kevin Houben

Smithills School Senior Brass Band

MD: Chris Wormald

Loretta's Theme from Gianni Schicchi

Arr. Alan Fernie

Soprano Vocalist: Iona Jones

Buy as You View Cory Band

MD: Dr. Robert Childs

Boundless Spirit

Martin Cordner

International Staff Band of the Salvation Army

BM: Dr. Stephen Cobb

Pompous Main

Shipley Douglas

Black Dyke Mills Band

MD: James Watson

Dragons Arise

Philip Wilby

Williams Fairey Band

MD: Bryan Hurdley

Carman Fantasy

Bizet arr. Gordon Langford

Lindley Band

MD: Neil Jowett

The Gadfly Romance), op. 97

Dimitri Shostakovich

Brass Band Froschl Hall

MD: Hannes Buchegger

Songs from the Heart

Erik Leidzen

Trumpet Soloist: Philip Cobb

International Staff Band

BM: Dr Stephen Cobb

Finlandia

Sibelius

Sellers International Band

MD: Major Peter Parkes

Music of the Night from Phantom of the Opera

Andrew Lloyd Webber — arr. William Himes

Wingates Brass Band

MD: John Hudson

Wall of Sound

Paul Lovatt-Cooper

Nationale Jugend Brass Band der Schweiz

MD: Rafael Camartin

Procession to the Covenant

William Himes

Buy As You View Cory Band

Dr. Robert Childs

Enjoy the show...

