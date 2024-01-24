Ritman to bring Amsterdam tenure to a close

Olaf Ritman is to step down as Bandmaster of the Amsterdam Staff Band at the end of 2024.

Olaf Ritman, the hugely respected Bandmaster of the Amsterdam Staff Band has announced his intention to resign from the role at the end of 2024.

It will bring to an end what will have been an outstanding 15 year musical tenure and one which he described as "a wonderful time". However, he said that it was "the right time to spend more time with my family".

Joined

Having joined the band as a solo cornet player in 2000 he was able to work with Bandmaster Howard Evans as a composer as well as conductor.

Following the appointment of Thijs Much as Bandmaster Olaf was appointed deputy bandmaster, regularly conducting rehearsals and concerts, including part of a ground-breaking tour to Finland in 2009.

After his appointment as Bandmaster for the 2008/09 season he has continued to promote the Christian ethos through music through countless concerts and services, a dozen CD recordings and eight overseas tours, including to Canada (2013) and the USA (2018).

ISB 120

Under his leadership, the Amsterdam Staff Band (ASB) opened the programme at the ISB 120 concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 2011.

In addition the ASB also increased their digital presence, with Olaf initiating a biennial Brass Weekend where brass players are given the opportunity to play with the ASB for an evening.

The Dutch territory is very grateful to Olaf for the inspiring way in which he has faithfully fulfilled his role as bandmaster for such a long period. He will be missed by the band members, but also by many others spokesperson

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Very grateful

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Through everything, Olaf has contributed in his own way to the expansion of God's kingdom — leading the band, the choice of repertoire, the structure of the concert programmes and the profiling of the band within the Salvation Army in the Netherlands and abroad.

The Dutch territory is very grateful to Olaf for the inspiring way in which he has faithfully fulfilled his role as bandmaster for such a long period. He will be missed by the band members, but also by many others."