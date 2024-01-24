                 

*
banner

News

Ritman to bring Amsterdam tenure to a close

Olaf Ritman is to step down as Bandmaster of the Amsterdam Staff Band at the end of 2024.

Olaf Ritman
  Olaf Ritman will step down at the end of 2024

Wednesday, 24 January 2024

        

Olaf Ritman, the hugely respected Bandmaster of the Amsterdam Staff Band has announced his intention to resign from the role at the end of 2024.

It will bring to an end what will have been an outstanding 15 year musical tenure and one which he described as "a wonderful time". However, he said that it was "the right time to spend more time with my family".

Joined

Having joined the band as a solo cornet player in 2000 he was able to work with Bandmaster Howard Evans as a composer as well as conductor.

Following the appointment of Thijs Much as Bandmaster Olaf was appointed deputy bandmaster, regularly conducting rehearsals and concerts, including part of a ground-breaking tour to Finland in 2009.

After his appointment as Bandmaster for the 2008/09 season he has continued to promote the Christian ethos through music through countless concerts and services, a dozen CD recordings and eight overseas tours, including to Canada (2013) and the USA (2018).

ISB 120

Under his leadership, the Amsterdam Staff Band (ASB) opened the programme at the ISB 120 concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 2011.

In addition the ASB also increased their digital presence, with Olaf initiating a biennial Brass Weekend where brass players are given the opportunity to play with the ASB for an evening.

The Dutch territory is very grateful to Olaf for the inspiring way in which he has faithfully fulfilled his role as bandmaster for such a long period. He will be missed by the band members, but also by many othersspokesperson

Very grateful

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Through everything, Olaf has contributed in his own way to the expansion of God's kingdom — leading the band, the choice of repertoire, the structure of the concert programmes and the profiling of the band within the Salvation Army in the Netherlands and abroad.

The Dutch territory is very grateful to Olaf for the inspiring way in which he has faithfully fulfilled his role as bandmaster for such a long period. He will be missed by the band members, but also by many others."

        

TAGS: Amsterdam Staff Band of the Salvation Army

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

oBBA

Baker takes lead at AoBBA lead

January 25 • Brett Baker is elected the new Chairperson of the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators.

John Packer

John Packer Musical Instruments acquires Michael Rath Trombones

January 25 • The leading musical retailer acquires the iconic trombone making company to expand on growth and demand.

privilege

New MD takes lead at Spires Brass Band

January 24 • The experienced Brian Hinkley takes the baton at Spires Brass Band in Maryland, USA.

Olaf Ritman

Ritman to bring Amsterdam tenure to a close

January 24 • Olaf Ritman is to step down as Bandmaster of the Amsterdam Staff Band at the end of 2024.

What's on »

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Big Fat Quiz

Friday 26 January • Pemberton Band rooms. Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

The Hepworth Band - A New Year Celebration Concert with Hepworth Band

Sunday 28 January • Christ Church, New Mill, Holmfirth HD9 7ER

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 9 February • . Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - WFLE Fairey Band in concert

Saturday 10 February • Pemberton Old Band. Rehearsal rooms. Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Vacancies »

Cheltenham Silver Band

January 24 • Bass: Cheltenham Silver Band (3rd Section) are looking for a Bb or Eb Bass player to complete our line-up for the Regional contest in Torquay on 10 March (and beyond). We are a sociable, supportive and creative band, with a varied musical programme.

Chelmsford Silver Band

January 24 • Conductor. Friendly, active non competition band established over 70 years performing regularly in Chelmsford and Essex. Rehearsals are well attended with an average of 28 players and held Wednesday evenings at Broomfield Methodist Church Chelmsford.

Epping Forest Band

January 23 • Required: Required: We are a friendly 2nd section band who are in need of players to boost our ranks. Cornets position negotiable Tenor horn position negotiable Bass.

Pro Cards »

Jack Capstaff

Bmus (Hons)
Conductor | Composer

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top