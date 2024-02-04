Outreach work underpins Pacific Festival event

The New Zealand National Championships will form part of the exciting developments that will underpin the 2024 Pacific Festival of Brass.

Preparation work is well underway for the 2024 Pacific Festival of Brass which will take place in Auckland in July this year and which will include the New Zealand National Championships.

Initiatives include a youth internship programme which aims to boost careers in arts management for young Pacific talents in South Auckland, aligning with Auckland's UNESCO City of Music strategic goals.

Catalyst

It is hoped that youngsters will contribute to what organisers call a 'specialised and skilled workforce' to become a catalyst for greater Pasifika representation within this field as well raise greater public awareness of careers in the creative and performing arts.

4BR was informed that two mentors will be working with the event's management and marketing teams to help raise awareness of the events which include the oldest National Brass Band Championships in the world.

Brass canvas

A new initiative for the event is the promotion of an art competition in the south Auckland area to design the 'Brass Canvas' programme booklet which will be used throughout.

4BR was informed that the organisers hope to welcome not only New Zealand bands this year but also some international ensembles from Australia, Hong Kong, Japan and Tonga, including Paramatta City Band (Australia), Hong Kong Brass Band and Immortal Brass Eternally (Japan).

The Pacific Festival of Brass will take place from 10th-13th July at the Due Drop Events Centre in Manukau in Auckland.