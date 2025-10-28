Youth Brass weekend opportunities in Colorado

Colorado Brass will lead a special 'Youth Brass Weekend' for college and High School students.

Young brass players in the USA can now register to be part of the Colorado Brass 'Youth Brass Weekend', which brings together High School and College students for learning, collaboration and performance.

It will be undertaken in conjunction with 'side-by-side' tuition and performance opportunities with Colorado Brass Band and takes place at Smokey Hill High School in Aurora, Colorado over the weekend of the 15th & 16th November.

The event is rounded off with a special concert to showcase the progress made.

Develop skills

There are around 45 college and high school musician places on offer, with a spokesperson telling 4BR: "We want youngsters to develop their skills with our leading professionals in masterclasses, build friendships, and experience the joy of playing in a brass band."

More information:



To find out more go to: https://www.coloradobrass.org/youth-weekend.html