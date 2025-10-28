                 

*
banner

News

Youth Brass weekend opportunities in Colorado

Colorado Brass will lead a special 'Youth Brass Weekend' for college and High School students.

Colorado
  The event aims to inspire players to develop their skills

Tuesday, 28 October 2025

        

Young brass players in the USA can now register to be part of the Colorado Brass 'Youth Brass Weekend', which brings together High School and College students for learning, collaboration and performance.

It will be undertaken in conjunction with 'side-by-side' tuition and performance opportunities with Colorado Brass Band and takes place at Smokey Hill High School in Aurora, Colorado over the weekend of the 15th & 16th November.

The event is rounded off with a special concert to showcase the progress made.

Develop skills

There are around 45 college and high school musician places on offer, with a spokesperson telling 4BR: "We want youngsters to develop their skills with our leading professionals in masterclasses, build friendships, and experience the joy of playing in a brass band."

More information:


To find out more go to: https://www.coloradobrass.org/youth-weekend.html

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Gregson

Gregson at 80 in Scotland

October 28 • Music by and chosen by the acclaimed composer will be performed at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland this evening.

Paul Mealor

Foden's to premiere new Paul Mealor work at leading festival

October 28 • Foden's will give the world premiere of 'Tranquil Abiding' at St Asaph Cathedral as part of the North Wales International Music Festival.

Harry Porthouse

Porthouse reprise at Leyland

October 28 • Harry Porthouse takes over the principal cornet seat at Leyland Band from Lewis Barton — following in his father's footsteps.

Tredeagr Band

New addition to Tredegar tuba team

October 28 • Edward Falloon, the principal tuba of the National Youth Orchestra joins the bass section at the Welsh Champion.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Central Band of the RAF

Friday 24 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Amersham Band

Friday 24 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Haverhill Silver Band - Concert in Thaxted Church

Saturday 25 October • haxted Parish Church. Watling St, Thaxted CM6 2PE

Petworth Town Band - Petworth Town Band VE & VJ Day Remembrance Concert

Saturday 25 October • St Maryâ€™s Church Petworth GU28 OAD

Regent Hall Concerts - Paddington Brass

Friday 31 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Welwyn Garden City Band

October 28 • We are a friendly & sociable Second Section Band with an exciting and varied Christmas season ahead. Due to an employment relocation, we have an immediate vacancy for a FRONT ROW CORNET player.

Lostock Hall Brass Band

October 27 • Lostock Hall Memorial Brass Band, North West 2nd Section seek applications for a vibrant, enthusiastic Musical Director to continue to develop and grow the band. With a great mix of youth and experience we are based just off M6 JCT 29 Near Preston

Olney Brass

October 27 • Currently seeking the following players to complete our line up: Solo Cornet, Soprano Cornet, Flugel Horn & Eb Bass. We are a friendly and ambitious, 2nd section L&SC area brass band, with a good mixture of concerts, fetes and contests throughout the year

Pro Cards »

Derek Renshaw

ABBA Member
Conductor, Band Trainer and Adjudicator.

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top