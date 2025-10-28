New addition to Tredegar tuba team

Edward Falloon, the principal tuba of the National Youth Orchestra joins the bass section at the Welsh Champion.

Tredegar Band has welcomed the signing of a new addition to its tuba team with the arrival of Edward Falloon.

The Caerphilly based student joins from Parc & Dare where he has enjoyed playing under the direction of Dewi Griffiths, with the move coming at an exciting time after he successfully auditioned to become the principal tuba of the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain.

He has been a welcome guest player of the Welsh champion over the past year or so, including their recent recording with the National Orchestra of Wales of Gavin Higgins' 'Concerto for Brass Band and Orchestra' under conductor Ryan Bancroft.

Thrilled

He now makes the permanent move on Bb tuba to join colleagues Ceri Parry Morgan, Rhys Michael and Lewis Rees, with Tredegar MD, Ian Porthouse telling 4BR: "We are thrilled to welcome Edward to the band, and congratulate him on becoming principal tuba of the National Youth Orchestra.

He is a great addition and has already been part of the exciting recording projects we have undertaken in the past year."