Line ups and Gala Concert programmes confirmed for UniBrass Championships

There is the promise of a packed day and night of vibrant brass band music making and plenty of fun at the UniBrass Championships in Warwick next weekend.

The 2024 UniBrass Championships which take place at Warwick Arts Centre, University of Warwick on Saturday 17th February has confirmed its line-up of competing bands, as well as its judges and details of the gala concert featuring Foden's Band and guest star James Fountain.

23 bands

23 bands will perform in the two sections, with Royal Birmingham Conservatoire looking to make it a hat-trick of UniBrass Trophy victories. They are joined by Warwick, Oxford and Royal Holloway who have moved up a section. Birmingham and Nottingham have moved to the UniBrass Shield competition.

As always there are plenty of awards up for grabs with the main prizes in each section supplemented by accolades for 'Best Solo or Feature', 'Best March', 'Most Entertaining Band', 'Best Student Conductor', 'Best Percussion Section' and 'Audience Award'.

Foden's and James Fountain

British Open and Brass in Concert Champions Foden's has also announced their programme for the Gala Concert, which will include plenty of energy, brilliance and fun — including their winning 'Prince Ali' Brass in Concert set and sneaky 'finale' outing of 'Variations on an Enigma' which they will be playing at the North West Area just a week later.

James Fountain, the principal trumpet player of the LSO is sure to thrill too with 'Carnival of Venice', 'How do you keep the Music Playing' and 'Charivari'.

Tickets:

Tickets are on sale for the contest and concert from the Warwick Arts Centre and UniBrass websites.

https://www.warwickartscentre.co.uk/whats-on/rDQ-the-unibrass-contest-2024/

https://www.unibrass.co.uk/product-page/contest-tickets

https://www.warwickartscentre.co.uk/whats-on/rDW-the-fodens-band-unibrass-gala-concert-2024/

Judges

The adjudicators for the event are Dr Brett Baker and Helen Varley for the UniBrass Shield Contest and John Barber and Mark Landon for the UniBrass Trophy.

All are hugely respected figures in the banding world — and all enjoyed their student lives where they are able to perform with leading elite level bands.

Brett's CV includes spells with the likes of Flowers, Fairey and for over 20 years with Black Dyke, whilst Helen also enjoyed a tenure at Queensbury as well as with Hammonds and currently with Grimethorpe Colliery Band.

John has held the solo trombone seat at British Open champions Foden's since 1996, whilst Mark has been the principal percussionist with the Sandbach band for over 20 years.

Competing Bands:

UniBrass Trophy Section:

Butterworth Hall

Adjudicators: John Barber & Mark Landon

1. University of Chichester Brass Band (Emma Button) — 10.30am

2. Royal Birmingham Conservatoire (Joshua Geddes* & Alan Gifford*) — 11.00am

3. The University of Manchester, University of Salford & Manchester Metropolitan University Brass Band (Ben Hill-Wilson*) — 11.30am

4. Durham University Brass Band (Alex Romanec*) — Noon

5. University of Warwick Brass Society (Tom Stoneman) — 12.30pm

6. Oxford University Brass Band (Alice Knight* & David Pugh*) — 1.00pm

7. Royal Holloway University of London Brass Band (James Begg) — 2.05pm

8. The University of Huddersfield Brass Band (Johnathan Beatty) — 2.35pm

9. University of Leeds (Matthew Pitman*) — 3.05pm

10. University of Sheffield Brass Band (David McLaren) — 3.35pm

11. University of York Brass Band (Abigail Rongong*) — 4.05pm

12. University of Bristol (Imogen McAra*) — 4.35pm

Shield Section:

Theatre

Adjudicators: Dr Brett Baker & Helen Varley

1. Nottingham Becky (Brundrett-Hall* &Jonathan Fielden*) — 10.45am

2. Keele University Brass Band (Ben Spindler*) — 11.15am

3. UEA Brass Ensemble (Katy Stone*) — 11.45am

4. Cambridge University Brass Band (Sam Thackray*) — 12.15pm

5. University of Birmingham Music Society Brass Band (Stuart Birnie) — 12.45pm

6. King's College London Brass Band (Alex Borland) — 1.50pm

7. University of Bath Brass Band (Aaron Jones*) — 2.20pm

8. Lancaster University Brass Band (Hugh Streets* & Christopher Pollock*) — 2.50pm

9. Bangor & Liverpool Universities' Brass Band (Dominic Wearne*) — 3.20pm

10. Cardiff University Brass Band (Ianto Williams*) — 3.50pm

11. Southampton University Brass Band (Oliver Picken*) — 4.20pm

* student conductors