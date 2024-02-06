Bousfield inspires German performers

Ian Bousfield has performed with one of Germany's newest brass bands to help inspire trombone delegates.

The renowned trombone star Ian Bousfield recently led a three-day workshop at the Folkwang University of Arts in Essen in Germany organised by his great friend Prof. Chris Houlding.

The event saw delegates from the other main Music Hochschule in Nordrhein Westfalen (HfM Detmold, Dusseldorf & Cologne), enjoy his incredible insight as well as performances, which culminated in a concert accompanied by one of Germany's newest brass bands, the United Harriet Colliery Band Dortmund conducted by Chris.

Inspiring

Speaking about the course, he told 4BR: "The 30 trombone students that took part were exhilarated by Ian's unique and inspiring teaching.

The capacity concert audience were also clearly awe struck with his amazing performance of Rachmaninov's 'Cello Sonata' (with Folkwang Trombone Class accompanist, Eugenia Smirnova) together with old favourites 'Fantastic Polka' and 'Autumn Leaves' with the band in the second half."

Podcast and YouTube

