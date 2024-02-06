                 

*
banner

News

Bousfield inspires German performers

Ian Bousfield has performed with one of Germany's newest brass bands to help inspire trombone delegates.

Ian Bousfield
  Ian Bousfield with United Harriet Colliery Band Dortmund conducted by Chris Houlding. (Image: Andrii Stadniuk)

Tuesday, 06 February 2024

        

The renowned trombone star Ian Bousfield recently led a three-day workshop at the Folkwang University of Arts in Essen in Germany organised by his great friend Prof. Chris Houlding.

The event saw delegates from the other main Music Hochschule in Nordrhein Westfalen (HfM Detmold, Dusseldorf & Cologne), enjoy his incredible insight as well as performances, which culminated in a concert accompanied by one of Germany's newest brass bands, the United Harriet Colliery Band Dortmund conducted by Chris.

Inspiring

Speaking about the course, he told 4BR: "The 30 trombone students that took part were exhilarated by Ian's unique and inspiring teaching.

The capacity concert audience were also clearly awe struck with his amazing performance of Rachmaninov's 'Cello Sonata' (with Folkwang Trombone Class accompanist, Eugenia Smirnova) together with old favourites 'Fantastic Polka' and 'Autumn Leaves' with the band in the second half."

Podcast and YouTube

The 'Ian Bousfield Experience' podcasts and links to his new YouTube presentations can be enjoyed by going to his facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/ian.bousfield.7

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

John Packer

John Packer claims 'Best in Show' accolade at NAMM trade show

February 6 • John Packer's global reputation gains huge double profile boost at the huge NAMM Trade Show.

Derwent Brass

Derwent Brass launches inaugural Composition Award

February 6 • One of the most inventive bands in the UK has launched its first composition competition — and still with that innovative ethos.

Martin Heartfield

Heartfield to tackle enigma with Newstead Brass at Midlands Area

February 6 • The experienced Martin Heartfield returns to Newstead Brass to spearhead their Albert Hall qualification challenge in Corby.

Ian Bousfield

Bousfield inspires German performers

February 6 • Ian Bousfield has performed with one of Germany's newest brass bands to help inspire trombone delegates.

What's on »

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 9 February • . Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - WFLE Fairey Band in concert

Saturday 10 February • Pemberton Old Band. Rehearsal rooms. Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Haverhill Silver Band - Valentine's Concert

Saturday 10 February • King Edward VII Memorial Hall. High Street. Newmarket. Suffolk CB8 8JP

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

London Central Fellowship Band - The Anglia Fellowship Band

Saturday 17 February • Ipswich Citadel Salvation Army, 558 Woodbridge Road IP4 4PH

Vacancies »

Grange Moor Brass Band

February 5 • Basses! You are wanted. Our non-contesting band needs your support. We are happy for you to play elsewhere too but we would need commitment to our moderately busy concert programme. We rehearse Sunday, 6pm-8pm, WF4 4DU.

Luton Brass Band

February 5 • Musical Director Vacancy:. We are a non-contesting Brass Band at the heart of the community looking for a talented and ambitious Musical Director; with up to 3 concerts a year and a busy band stand and Carolling schedule.

Concert Brass Poynton

February 5 • Concert Brass Poynton. 220 Park Lane SK2 1QR (between Stockport & Macclesfield). Our lonely horn player wishes to share, all 3 horn parts with another experienced player. We are not a learners band and do not contest. Rehearsals-Weds, 8.00pm to 10pm.

Pro Cards »

Stephen Tighe

ARCM, LDBBA, (Dip)PFS.
Adjudicator / Music Director / Arranger

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top