Chetham's to host free brass and percussion day

There is a fantastic opportunity to learn from the likes of Thomas Fountain, Carol Jarvis and Chris Robertson — and all for free at Chetham's in Manchester in March — but you need to book quickly.

Chetham's Brass & Percussion Academy in Manchester is to hold a free Open Day on Sunday 10th March (10.00am — 4.00pm).

Based at its Stoller Hall facility it is suitable for players aged 9 to 17 of Grade 3 standard and above. Although the day is free to attend, it must be pre-booked in advance.

Features:

The day will consist of masterclasses, ensemble playing and group discussions led by the school's specialist team of tutors as well as students and music guests.

It will be led by Director of Music, Tom Redmond and will feature Thomas Fountain (trumpet) Carol Jarvis (trombone), Chris Robertson (euphonium), Oren Marshall (tuba), Kira Doherty (French horn) and Johnny Mansfield (percussion)

The organisers are particularly keen to link up with brass band players, especially low brass on baritone, euphonium and tuba as well as tenor horn, flugel and cornet.





https://chethamsschoolofmusic.com/whats-on/chethams-brass-and-percussion-academy-day/