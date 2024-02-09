Foden's and Fountain confirm UniBrass Gala Concert sets

The British Open and Brass in Concert champion and LSO Principal trumpet James Fountain confirm their sets for the UniBrass Gala Concert next weekend.

The concert on the 17th February (7.30pm prompt start) is at Warwick Arts Centre, University of Warwick.

First Half:

The Champions (Willcocks)

Calling (Hill)

How Do You Keep the Music Playing? (Legrand arr. Lawrence)

Soloist: James Fountain

Variations on Laudate Dominum (Gregson)

Charivari (Iveson)

Soloist: James Fountain

Finale from Variations on an Enigma (Sparke)

Second half

Rush (Hazo arr. Bates)

Mirror of the Heart (Bates)

Carnival of Venice (Harry James arr. Freeh)

Soloist: James Fountain

Prince Ali — From Rags to Riches (set from Brass in Concert):

Agrabah Sunrise (Bates)

The Cave of Wonders (Bates)

Featuring: Jonathan Bates and Gary Curtin

Friend Like Me (Menken arr. Savage)

Featuring: Jon Probert, Richard Poole and John Barber

Beneath the Stars (Bates)

Soloists: Mark Wilkinson and Melanie Whyle

To a New World (Bates)

Tickets:

Tickets are on sale for the contest and concert from the Warwick Arts Centre and UniBrass websites.

https://www.warwickartscentre.co.uk/whats-on/rDW-the-fodens-band-unibrass-gala-concert-2024/