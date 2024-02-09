                 

News

Light the Lakes returns

A super community for a great cause returns in June.

Lake Lights
  The event takes place in the Lake District in June

Friday, 09 February 2024

        

The Light the Lakes charity event that supports Care of Police Survivors will take place amid the spectacular backdrop of the Lake District on the 21st & 22nd June.

As part of the event a special Massed Band element brings together brass musicians from across the region to provide entertainment and solidarity in support of Care of Police Survivors, who offer vital support to families of police officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

True purpose

"While the Massed Band element of the event aims to entertain and uplift attendees, it's important to remember the true purpose behind Light the Lakes — supporting Care of Police Survivors," Superintendent Jack Hadley said.

In addition to the Massed Band performances, the Light the Lakes charity event also offers various activities and opportunities for attendees to get involved, including charity walks, raffles, and community gatherings.

"We invite everyone to join us for a weekend of music, solidarity, and support at Light the Lakes," said Ali Bolton, the Massed Band Co-ordinator.

Sign up

You can sign up for Light the Lakes Massed Band charity event online at: www.birminghambrass.co.uk/LTLMassedBan

        

