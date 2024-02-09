New Elevate project links to herbal musical outlook

Weymouth Concert Brass will team up with composer Rebecca Denniff to produce a compositional exploration of the medicinal plants and herbs of the Isle of Portland

Brass Bands England (BBE) has announced the successful artist and band pairing for the second round of its 'Elevate' artistic programme which brings together brass bands and artists to challenge normal performance practice.

Composer, songwriter, choral activist, singer and synth player Rebecca Denniff has been paired with Weymouth Concert Brass to produce a compositional exploration of the medicinal plants and herbs of the Isle of Portland, south of Weymouth.

Speaking about the link, Weymouth Concert Brass Musical Director Keith Espin said: "Brass banding is a remarkable institution based on the principle of all-embracing community music, and I'm very proud to have been part of it for over 60 years.

One of its many strengths is maintaining the tradition whilst showing an eagerness to develop, change, advance, and to embrace new types of music".

He added: "We are delighted then to be part of the Elevate project collaborating with our chosen composer, Rebecca Denniff, in the creation of a musical performance revolving around the theme of medicinal herbs (ancient and modern) found on the Island of Portland.

We are indebted to Andrew Cowling, one of our cornet team, who is a qualified, practising herbalist, and who has immense knowledge and enthusiasm on the subject and is a leading participant in this project. Rebecca seemed perfect for this topic, and we're looking forward to working with her on this unique collaboration."

Rebecca Denniff is a multi-disciplinary artist who lives and works in North Yorkshire and fashions compositions out of the sounds that she finds in the world around her.

She has a deep love for the natural world and has spent recent years creating compositions that are inspired by the trees and hills that surround her home in the North York Moors National Park.

Speaking about her involvement Rebecca added: "I'm excited about this amazing opportunity to create original music with Weymouth Concert Brass. I can't wait to begin to explore the process of co-creation, and I love the ideas that are already emerging."

