Stevenage adjudicators announced

The line-up of adjudicators wo will make the all-important London and Cheltenham qualification decisions at the London & Southern Counties Regional Championships have been announced.

The event takes place on the weekend of the 16th &17th March at the Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre.

Regional Committee Secretary Kevin Williams told 4BR: "We're really privileged to welcome some of these adjudicators to Stevenage for the first time, alongside a couple who we have worked with before.

They all offer a wide range of experience, and we hope that they enjoy listening to the 79 bands that have entered for the weekend."

Schedule:

Saturday 16th March:



Fourth Section: Leigh Baker & Helen Douthwaite-Teasdale

Second Section: John Ward & Steve Pritchard-Jones

Sunday 17th March:



First Section: Leigh Baker & John Ward

Third Section: Sam Fisher & Helen Douthwaite-Teasdale

Championship Section: Alan Fernie & Steve Pritchard-Jones

