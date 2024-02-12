Stevenage adjudicators announced

The line-up of adjudicators wo will make the all-important London and Cheltenham qualification decisions at the London & Southern Counties Regional Championships have been announced.
The event takes place on the weekend of the 16th &17th March at the Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre.
Regional Committee Secretary Kevin Williams told 4BR: "We're really privileged to welcome some of these adjudicators to Stevenage for the first time, alongside a couple who we have worked with before.
They all offer a wide range of experience, and we hope that they enjoy listening to the 79 bands that have entered for the weekend."
Schedule:
Saturday 16th March:
Fourth Section: Leigh Baker & Helen Douthwaite-Teasdale
Second Section: John Ward & Steve Pritchard-Jones
Sunday 17th March:
First Section: Leigh Baker & John Ward
Third Section: Sam Fisher & Helen Douthwaite-Teasdale
Championship Section: Alan Fernie & Steve Pritchard-Jones