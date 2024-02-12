                 

*
banner

News

Stevenage adjudicators announced

The line-up of judges making the decisions in Stevenage have been announced.

Stevenage
  The event takes place on the weekend of the 16th & 17th March

Monday, 12 February 2024

        

The line-up of adjudicators wo will make the all-important London and Cheltenham qualification decisions at the London & Southern Counties Regional Championships have been announced.

The event takes place on the weekend of the 16th &17th March at the Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre.

Welcome

Regional Committee Secretary Kevin Williams told 4BR: "We're really privileged to welcome some of these adjudicators to Stevenage for the first time, alongside a couple who we have worked with before.

They all offer a wide range of experience, and we hope that they enjoy listening to the 79 bands that have entered for the weekend."

Schedule:
Saturday 16th March:


Fourth Section: Leigh Baker & Helen Douthwaite-Teasdale
Second Section: John Ward & Steve Pritchard-Jones

Sunday 17th March:


First Section: Leigh Baker & John Ward
Third Section: Sam Fisher & Helen Douthwaite-Teasdale
Championship Section: Alan Fernie & Steve Pritchard-Jones

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

knds fairey

New identity evolution for Fairey

February 12 • A new partnership of tradition and innovation sees the KNDS Fairey Band take to the stage for the North West Regional Championships.

bbe

BBE seeks Projects Coordinator

February 12 • There is an exciting opportunity to join the Brass Bands England team.

Welsh Open

Cross border entertainment on offer at Welsh Open

February 12 • 14 bands from both sides of Offa's Dyke will battle for the 26th Welsh Open entertainment title in Newport on the weekend.

Stevenage

Stevenage adjudicators announced

February 12 • The line-up of judges making the decisions in Stevenage have been announced.

What's on »

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - WFLE Fairey Band in concert

Saturday 10 February • Pemberton Old Band. Rehearsal rooms. Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Haverhill Silver Band - Valentine's Concert

Saturday 10 February • King Edward VII Memorial Hall. High Street. Newmarket. Suffolk CB8 8JP

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Linthwaite Band - Concert

Sunday 11 February • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield OL3 7EW

London Central Fellowship Band - The Anglia Fellowship Band

Saturday 17 February • Ipswich Citadel Salvation Army, 558 Woodbridge Road IP4 4PH

Vacancies »

Tewkesbury Town Band

February 12 • Tewkesbury Town Band are looking for a progressive, imaginative and enthusiastic person to join our band as our new Musical Director. We are a 3rd section band that rehearses twice weekly: 7-9 pm Wednesday and Sunday.

Epping Forest Band

February 9 • Required:. Required: Required: We are a friendly 2nd section band who are in need of a tenor horn and percussion to complete our line up. Position negotiable.

Hathersage Band

February 8 • Solo Cornet - Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving community band. We enjoy making music and have a good gig schedule. A fantastic opportunity has arisen for the right person to join our Principal Cornet Ed as co-principal. Are you up for the challenge?

Pro Cards »

Chris Wormald

B.Mus (Hons), LTCL, PGCE
Conductor, adjudicator, arranger

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top