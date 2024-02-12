                 

News

BBE seeks Projects Coordinator

Monday, 12 February 2024

        

Brass Bands England (BBE) is recruiting for a new Projects Coordinator (Heritage), with an initial 12-month contract. The role is part-time and hybrid.

4BR was informed that BBE is looking for an enthusiastic individual with some experience in events and project delivery within the arts and culture sector.

The successful candidate will work closely with the Events and Archive teams, supporting the delivery of outreach activity relating to The Brass Band Archive.

Opportunity

BBE's Chief Operating Officer, Sarah Baumann said: "This new opportunity will be crucial in sharing the stories of The Brass Band Archive with a whole new audience.

The programme of outreach work this new candidate will be supporting is incredibly varied and exciting, and we looking forward to bringing on board an enthusiastic individual who will support the team with coordinating activity."

Applications and more information:

Applications close on Wednesday 28th February (9.00am), with online interviews taking place the following week.

To find out more and apply, visit the BBE career page.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/careers

        

