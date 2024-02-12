                 

Radio: Sunday Bandstand 11th February

Music from all corners of the globe this week with Chris Helme.

Bandstand
  More great music from Chris Helme

Monday, 12 February 2024

        

Sunday Bandstand: Sunday 11th February

Produced and presented by Chris Helme since 2007.

For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.

The show is played on 11 UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 175 individual people around the world.

To enjoy:


https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-11-february-2024/

The Australasian
William Rimmer
Rigid Containers Group Band
MD: John Berryman

Renaissance
Peter Graham
Wellington Brass Band
MD: David Bremner

La Patria (Homeland)
Casper Schleier
Brass Band Berner Oberland
MD: Corsin Tuor

Future of Tomorrow
Benjamin Yeo
Lion City Brass Band
MD: Ignatius Wang

Capriccio Brilliante
Belstedt arr. Sandy Smith
Soloist: Sheona Wade
Yorkshire Building Society
MD: David King

Rhapsody on Scottish Marches
Arr. Alan Fernie
Sellers Engineering Band
MD: Phillip McCann

Glory Glory
Wilfred Heaton
Eikanger-Bjorsvik Band
MD: Howard Snell

Pequena Czarda
Pedro Iturralde arr. Klaas van der Woude
Soloist: Steven Mead
Williams Fairey Band
MD: Howard Snell

Selection from 'Robin Hood'
Michael Kamen arr. Klaas van der Woude
Brass Band De Bazuin Oenkerk
MD: Klaas van der Woude

Sullivan Medley
Arthur Sullivan arr. Frank Seymour
Morris Concert Band
MD: Harry Mortimer

Boundless Kingdom
Steven Ponsford
Melbourne Staff Band of the Salvation Army
BM: Ken Waterworth

Miss Melanie
Ronald Binge arr. Roger Barsotti
CWS (Manchester) Band
MD: Alex Mortimer

Hunting Wabbits
Gordon Goodwin arr. Robin Dewhurst
Soloist: Neil Gallie
Stavanger Brass Band
MD: Alan Withington

Tone Poem Everywhere
Marcus Venables
North York Temple Band
BM: Glenn Barlow

Gethsemane
Andrew Lloyd Webber arr. Ray Farr
Soloist: Alex Kerwin
Scottish Co-op
MD: Nicholas Childs

Adagio from the Piano Sonata No. 8 in C minor, Op. 13
Beethoven arr. Howard Snell
Eikanger Bjorsvik Band
MD: Howard Snell

Two of the Tops
John R. Carr
Soloists: Roy Roe and Philip Denton
Yorkshire Imperial Metals Band
MD: Denis Carr

Cossack Wedding Dance
Peter Graham
Longridge Band
MD: Mark Peacock

Queensbury
James Kay
Black Dyke Mills Band
MD: Arthur O. Pearce
MD: Dr Nicholas Childs

Enjoy the show...

        

