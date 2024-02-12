Radio: Sunday Bandstand 11th February

Music from all corners of the globe this week with Chris Helme.

Sunday Bandstand: Sunday 11th February

Produced and presented by Chris Helme since 2007.

Rhythm and Blues

Philip Sparke

Opening for the weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

The Australasian

William Rimmer

Rigid Containers Group Band

MD: John Berryman

Renaissance

Peter Graham

Wellington Brass Band

MD: David Bremner

La Patria (Homeland)

Casper Schleier

Brass Band Berner Oberland

MD: Corsin Tuor

Future of Tomorrow

Benjamin Yeo

Lion City Brass Band

MD: Ignatius Wang

Capriccio Brilliante

Belstedt arr. Sandy Smith

Soloist: Sheona Wade

Yorkshire Building Society

MD: David King

Rhapsody on Scottish Marches

Arr. Alan Fernie

Sellers Engineering Band

MD: Phillip McCann

Glory Glory

Wilfred Heaton

Eikanger-Bjorsvik Band

MD: Howard Snell

Pequena Czarda

Pedro Iturralde arr. Klaas van der Woude

Soloist: Steven Mead

Williams Fairey Band

MD: Howard Snell

Selection from 'Robin Hood'

Michael Kamen arr. Klaas van der Woude

Brass Band De Bazuin Oenkerk

MD: Klaas van der Woude

Sullivan Medley

Arthur Sullivan arr. Frank Seymour

Morris Concert Band

MD: Harry Mortimer

Boundless Kingdom

Steven Ponsford

Melbourne Staff Band of the Salvation Army

BM: Ken Waterworth

Miss Melanie

Ronald Binge arr. Roger Barsotti

CWS (Manchester) Band

MD: Alex Mortimer

Hunting Wabbits

Gordon Goodwin arr. Robin Dewhurst

Soloist: Neil Gallie

Stavanger Brass Band

MD: Alan Withington

Tone Poem Everywhere

Marcus Venables

North York Temple Band

BM: Glenn Barlow

Gethsemane

Andrew Lloyd Webber arr. Ray Farr

Soloist: Alex Kerwin

Scottish Co-op

MD: Nicholas Childs

Adagio from the Piano Sonata No. 8 in C minor, Op. 13

Beethoven arr. Howard Snell

Eikanger Bjorsvik Band

MD: Howard Snell

Two of the Tops

John R. Carr

Soloists: Roy Roe and Philip Denton

Yorkshire Imperial Metals Band

MD: Denis Carr

Cossack Wedding Dance

Peter Graham

Longridge Band

MD: Mark Peacock

Queensbury

James Kay

Black Dyke Mills Band

MD: Arthur O. Pearce

MD: Dr Nicholas Childs

Enjoy the show...