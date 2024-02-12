Radio: Sunday Bandstand 11th February

Sunday Bandstand: Sunday 11th February
Produced and presented by Chris Helme since 2007.
Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
The Australasian
William Rimmer
Rigid Containers Group Band
MD: John Berryman
Renaissance
Peter Graham
Wellington Brass Band
MD: David Bremner
La Patria (Homeland)
Casper Schleier
Brass Band Berner Oberland
MD: Corsin Tuor
Future of Tomorrow
Benjamin Yeo
Lion City Brass Band
MD: Ignatius Wang
Capriccio Brilliante
Belstedt arr. Sandy Smith
Soloist: Sheona Wade
Yorkshire Building Society
MD: David King
Rhapsody on Scottish Marches
Arr. Alan Fernie
Sellers Engineering Band
MD: Phillip McCann
Glory Glory
Wilfred Heaton
Eikanger-Bjorsvik Band
MD: Howard Snell
Pequena Czarda
Pedro Iturralde arr. Klaas van der Woude
Soloist: Steven Mead
Williams Fairey Band
MD: Howard Snell
Selection from 'Robin Hood'
Michael Kamen arr. Klaas van der Woude
Brass Band De Bazuin Oenkerk
MD: Klaas van der Woude
Sullivan Medley
Arthur Sullivan arr. Frank Seymour
Morris Concert Band
MD: Harry Mortimer
Boundless Kingdom
Steven Ponsford
Melbourne Staff Band of the Salvation Army
BM: Ken Waterworth
Miss Melanie
Ronald Binge arr. Roger Barsotti
CWS (Manchester) Band
MD: Alex Mortimer
Hunting Wabbits
Gordon Goodwin arr. Robin Dewhurst
Soloist: Neil Gallie
Stavanger Brass Band
MD: Alan Withington
Tone Poem Everywhere
Marcus Venables
North York Temple Band
BM: Glenn Barlow
Gethsemane
Andrew Lloyd Webber arr. Ray Farr
Soloist: Alex Kerwin
Scottish Co-op
MD: Nicholas Childs
Adagio from the Piano Sonata No. 8 in C minor, Op. 13
Beethoven arr. Howard Snell
Eikanger Bjorsvik Band
MD: Howard Snell
Two of the Tops
John R. Carr
Soloists: Roy Roe and Philip Denton
Yorkshire Imperial Metals Band
MD: Denis Carr
Cossack Wedding Dance
Peter Graham
Longridge Band
MD: Mark Peacock
Queensbury
James Kay
Black Dyke Mills Band
MD: Arthur O. Pearce
MD: Dr Nicholas Childs
