Countdown to UniBrass 2024

One of the most vibrant brass band events in the UK calendar is taking place this weekend at the University of Warwick.

The final countdown is one for the 2024 UniBrass Championships that take place at Warwick Arts Centre, University of Warwick on Saturday 17th February.

One of the UK's largest student-run events, and unique in the brass band world it will feature 23 brass bands and well over 800 participants from over 40 different universities and conservatoires.

Contests and concert

The UniBrass Trophy and Shield contests will be followed by a Gala Concert from Foden's Band and guest soloist James Fountain.

Tickets:

Tickets are on sale for the contest and concert from the Warwick Arts Centre and UniBrass websites.

https://www.warwickartscentre.co.uk/whats-on/rDQ-the-unibrass-contest-2024/

https://www.unibrass.co.uk/product-page/contest-tickets

https://www.warwickartscentre.co.uk/whats-on/rDW-the-fodens-band-unibrass-gala-concert-2024/

Attractions

Each band will perform a 20-minute set aimed at entertaining both the vibrant audience and the judges Dr Brett Baker and Helen Varley (Shield) and John Barber and Mark Landon (Trophy).

The contesting day will be drawn to a close with a results ceremony opened by Warwickshire & Coventry Youth Brass Band, and will also include a fanfare from the British Army Band Tidworth.

Live-stream

UniBrass 2024 will be live-streamed for those unable to attend.

Streaming tickets (which will also be available after the contest) can be bought from www.unibrass.co.uk/watch

Other attractions on the day include the UniBrass Community Hub feature a variety of workshops and masterclasses including playing and composition classes, interviews, discussions on youth banding, highlights from the archive of UniBrass performances and 2023 Shield winners Oxford's trip to perform at Brass in Concert.

More information

More information can be found at: www.unibrass.co.uk/audience-information