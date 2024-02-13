                 

Am American Army Vet and brass band lover has fulfilled a passion and opened a new shop to meet the repair needs of brass band players in the USA.

Players in the USA will now be able to get their instruments repaired by a musician and craftsman who has a passion for all things brass bands, with the opening this week of a professional instrument repair shop in Erwin, Tennessee called 'For the Love of Brass'.

Passion

Opening a bespoke shop has been the passion of Kelly Scollin for many years, and now he has decided to make it a reality to provide the type of service that he believes brass players (and woodwind) deserve.

Kelly has been a high class cornet player throughout his career — one that saw him perform with the US Army Band and then join Pike's Peak Brass Band as principal cornet. On moving to Ohio, the Army Veteran's talents were soon snapped by conductor Dr Keith Wilkinson who asked him to play with his Brass Band of Western Reserve, which he enjoyed immensely.

For the Love of Brass

He also took the opportunity to use his wealth of skills to retrain as an instrument repairer, and now with over a decade of craftsmanship experience he has decided to open 'For the Love of Brass'.

Dr Keith Wilkinson told 4BR: "Having known Kelly for so many years there is little doubt his new venture will be a huge success and will bring great benefit to the brass band community in the United States.

I know he will be keeping his lip in and will welcome anyone to pop in just to say hello at his new shop — I'm certain there are going to be plenty of satisfied customers."

Dream come true

In response Kelly added: "It is a dream come true to open my own shop and to offer customers top quality service, clear communication, high class repairs and creative solutions for each and every customer."

The shop is located at 904, North Main Avenue, Erwin, Tennessee 37650

        

