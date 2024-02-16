                 

*
banner

News

Extra time needed for Welsh Open

Bands and supporters heading to Newport for the Welsh Open should give themselves a little extra time to get to the venue.

Welsh Open
  There is plenty of great entertainment on offer in Newport — but make time to get there .

Friday, 16 February 2024

        

Players and supporters heading to the 26th Welsh Open Championship this weekend (Saturday 17th February) are reminded that they should ensure that they leave extra time if they are travelling to Newport on the M4 motorway.

Road delays

There are projected road closures around the Brynglas Tunnels between junctions 25A-26.

However, once you do arrive there will be plenty of great brass band entertainment on offer with 14 bands competing for a first prize of £1000 and the magnificent CISWO Trophy, as well as the opportunity to be invited to the British Open Spring Festival.

Kick off

It all kicks off at 11.00am at the Riverfront Theatre in Newport, with the first of the bands giving showcasing their programmes for adjudicator Sheona White and a supportive audience. The defending champion is Ebbw Valley.

The day is compered by David Hayward who will provide full details of each programme and all his usual additional bits of information to add to the entertainment.

There are excellent facilities on site, plus easy nearby parking with a great food hall just over the road for those who wish to enjoy some of Newport's culinary delights.

Competing bands:

1. BTM (Jeff Hutcherson)
2. Forest of Dean Brass (Martyn Patterson)
3. City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) (Daniel Hall)
4. Tylorstown (Rob Westacott)

Comfort break

5. Lympstone (Nigel Seaman)
6. Filton Concert Brass (Gary Davies)
7. Pontardulais Town (Paul Jenkins)
8. Ebbw Valley Brass (Gareth Ritter)
9. Wantage (Chris King)
10. Milton Keynes Brass (Matthew Brown)

Comfort break

11. Llwydcoed (Joshua Ruck)
12. Chapeltown Silver Prize (Colum O'Shea)
13. Tongwynlais Temperance (Owen Farr)
14. Parc & Dare (Dewi Griffiths)

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Elgar Winter School

Winter School addition to Elgar attractions

February 16 • A new Elgar International Winter School course will take place this December.

Ron Bligh

Death of Ron Bligh

February 16 • The death has been announced of Woodfalls Band stalwart Ron Bligh.

fAIREY

KNDS Fairey on a 'igh from downunder release

February 16 • A new digital EP release by KNDS Fairey Band has a very English inspiration from Australian composer Jared McCunnie.

Welsh Open

Extra time needed for Welsh Open

February 16 • Bands and supporters heading to Newport for the Welsh Open should give themselves a little extra time to get to the venue.

What's on »

London Central Fellowship Band - The Anglia Fellowship Band

Saturday 17 February • Ipswich Citadel Salvation Army, 558 Woodbridge Road IP4 4PH

Boarshurst Silver Band - Regional Championships Preview Evening

Sunday 18 February • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane, Greenfield OL3 7EW OL3 7EW

London Central Fellowship Band - The International Staff Band in Cambridge

Saturday 24 February • Wesley Methodist Church, Christ's Pieces, Cambridge CB1 1LG

Contest: North West Regional Championships

Sunday 25 February • Winter Gardens Complex, Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HU

Contest: Midlands Regional Championships

Saturday 2 March • Corby Business Academy, Gretton Road, Corby NN17 5EB

Vacancies »

London Central Fellowship Band

February 16 • We are currently recruiting a back-row cornet player, a Solo Cornet player, a Tenor horn player and a percussionist.

Hathersage Band

February 13 • BBb Bass - Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving community band with nearly all positions filled. We enjoy making music and have a good gig schedule. An opportunity has arisen for the right person to join us on BBb Bass Are you up for the challenge

Tewkesbury Town Band

February 12 • Tewkesbury Town Band are looking for a progressive, imaginative and enthusiastic person to join our band as our new Musical Director. We are a 3rd section band that rehearses twice weekly: 7-9 pm Wednesday and Sunday.

Pro Cards »

Lt Col David Barringer MBE

BMus (Hons)
Conductor and adjudicator

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top