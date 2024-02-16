Extra time needed for Welsh Open

Bands and supporters heading to Newport for the Welsh Open should give themselves a little extra time to get to the venue.

Players and supporters heading to the 26th Welsh Open Championship this weekend (Saturday 17th February) are reminded that they should ensure that they leave extra time if they are travelling to Newport on the M4 motorway.

Road delays

There are projected road closures around the Brynglas Tunnels between junctions 25A-26.

However, once you do arrive there will be plenty of great brass band entertainment on offer with 14 bands competing for a first prize of £1000 and the magnificent CISWO Trophy, as well as the opportunity to be invited to the British Open Spring Festival.

Kick off

It all kicks off at 11.00am at the Riverfront Theatre in Newport, with the first of the bands giving showcasing their programmes for adjudicator Sheona White and a supportive audience. The defending champion is Ebbw Valley.

The day is compered by David Hayward who will provide full details of each programme and all his usual additional bits of information to add to the entertainment.

There are excellent facilities on site, plus easy nearby parking with a great food hall just over the road for those who wish to enjoy some of Newport's culinary delights.

Competing bands:

1. BTM (Jeff Hutcherson)

2. Forest of Dean Brass (Martyn Patterson)

3. City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) (Daniel Hall)

4. Tylorstown (Rob Westacott)

Comfort break

5. Lympstone (Nigel Seaman)

6. Filton Concert Brass (Gary Davies)

7. Pontardulais Town (Paul Jenkins)

8. Ebbw Valley Brass (Gareth Ritter)

9. Wantage (Chris King)

10. Milton Keynes Brass (Matthew Brown)

Comfort break

11. Llwydcoed (Joshua Ruck)

12. Chapeltown Silver Prize (Colum O'Shea)

13. Tongwynlais Temperance (Owen Farr)

14. Parc & Dare (Dewi Griffiths)