New Wobplay additions to RNCM International Brass Band Festival highlights

The concerts of Foden's, Treize Etoiles, Tredegar, Black Dyke and the RNCM Brass Band are now available to enjoy on the Wobplay media platform — with more to come.

  More concerts have been added from the recent RNCM International Brass Band Festival

Saturday, 17 February 2024

        

More concert performances from the recent RNCM International Brass Band Festival have now been uploaded onto the Wobplay.com media platform.

In addition to the festival opener from Foden's, you can now enjoy Brass Band Treize Etoiles, Tredegar, Black Dyke and the RNCM Brass Band with featured soloists Sheona White, Lionel Fumeaux, Matthias Hofs, Siobhan Bates, Michael Cavanagh and Gary Curtin.

Joining them soon will be the concerts given by Cory and Brighouse & Rastrick.

To enjoy go to: www.wobplay.com

        

