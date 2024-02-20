                 

*
banner

News

Manx ready to create top section history

Manx Concert Brass will become the first band form the Isle of Man to play in the top section at the Regional Championships this year.

Manx Concert Brass
  The band will create a little piece of history on the weekend (Image: Craig Chapman)

Tuesday, 20 February 2024

        

When Manx Concert Brass travels to Blackpool this weekend to compete at the North West Regional Championships they will create a little bit of banding history.

For the organisation, under the baton of the inspirational Ian Clague MBE, will become the first from the Isle of Man to play in the Championship Section of an Area contest.

Vision and ambition

It is a remarkable endorsement of the vision and ambition of a band that only started their contesting journey in 1995, but has seen them enjoy step by step success ever since.

Their first contest victory came at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool in 1996 in winning the Fourth Section title and was quickly followed by the National title the same year.

Third Section Area wins came in 1999 and 2001, whilst they also qualified for the Second Section National Finals in 2003 and then two decades later in the First Section in 2023.

Now they are preparing for their greatest challenge yet — and their Championship debut up against some of the most famous names in banding, including the current British Open and Brass in Concert Champion, Foden's.

29 years on

However, 4BR was informed that what makes this appearance even more special is that the majority of players who will take to the stage are the same ones who enjoyed that first Area success 29 years ago.

Band Chairperson Philip Shimmin said: "We may be older, a bit greyer or, in some cases, have lost our hair completely, but we are all still as enthusiastic and committed to the band as we were all those years ago.

Many of the players have young families of their own now, so new generations are coming through, but the fact the nucleus has remained unchanged in that time and achieved such progress as a group is something we are all incredibly proud of."

Ethos

The original ethos remains too. "When we decided to start contesting our objective was to improve both as players, and as a band, and do our very best to represent ourselves and the island.

We have had ups and downs but when we walk out on stage this year it is a culmination of what we first set out to achieve. It will be a truly unique moment."

Our final thanks though go to Ian Clague MBE — the inspiration behind the band. His dedication and commitment has allowed us to exceed all our expectations and create a little piece of history in the processManx Concert Brass

Thanks

Philip added: "This year it has been a real musical challenge like we've rarely experienced before, but who would have thought in 1995 that one day we would be competing against the likes of Foden's, Fairey and Leyland.

It also says a great deal that Foden's have been so supportive in helping us prepare through the guidance we have received from their players and MD Mike Fowles, whilst our great friend and musical adviser Derek Broadbent has once again been invaluable.

Our final thanks though go to Ian Clague MBE — the inspiration behind the band. His dedication and commitment has allowed us to exceed all our expectations and create a little piece of history in the process."

        

TAGS: Manx Concert Brass

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

John Maundell

RNCM Founding Principal to be honoured with sculpture

February 20 • The contribution of Sir John Manduell CBE in helping to create the Royal Northern College of Music is to be marked with the unveiling of a new sculpture at the conservatoire.

Manx Concert Brass

Manx ready to create top section history

February 20 • Manx Concert Brass will become the first band form the Isle of Man to play in the top section at the Regional Championships this year.

Scottish Festival

Tuba Festival extends application date

February 20 • Players with a professional ambition have a bit more time to apply for a place on the Scottish International Tuba Festival.

Elland

Tesco cash boost for Elland's free taster sessions

February 20 • Elland Silver Band has received a grand boost to its great outreach work.

What's on »

London Central Fellowship Band - The International Staff Band in Cambridge

Saturday 24 February • Wesley Methodist Church, Christ's Pieces, Cambridge CB1 1LG

Contest: North West Regional Championships

Sunday 25 February • Winter Gardens Complex, Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HU

Contest: Midlands Regional Championships

Saturday 2 March • Corby Business Academy, Gretton Road, Corby NN17 5EB

Haverhill Silver Band - Waterbeach Brass - Spring Concert

Saturday 2 March • Histon Baptist Church, Station Road, Histon, Cambridge CB24 9LQ

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Saturday 2 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Vacancies »

Mereside Brass

February 20 • Mereside Brass (Rudheath, Northwich) are looking for a FRONT ROW CORNET, position negotiable. We are a friendly 4th Section band restarting contesting this year and with a sensible calendar of jobs and band social events. Come and give us a try!

Haverhill Silver Band

February 19 • Play Bb (or Eb) bass and want to compete at the Spring Festival and Whit Friday? . . Due to work commitments, Haverhill Silver Band (L&SC Champions 2022) have a vacancy for a talented Bb or Eb bass player to join us after the areas.

London Central Fellowship Band

February 16 • We are currently recruiting a back-row cornet player, a Solo Cornet player, a Tenor horn player and a percussionist.

Pro Cards »

Chris King

MBA, BMus(Hons), LRSM, AoBBA
Conductor, Arranger, Adjudicator, Compere, Band Trainer

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top