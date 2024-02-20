Manx ready to create top section history

Manx Concert Brass will become the first band form the Isle of Man to play in the top section at the Regional Championships this year.

When Manx Concert Brass travels to Blackpool this weekend to compete at the North West Regional Championships they will create a little bit of banding history.

For the organisation, under the baton of the inspirational Ian Clague MBE, will become the first from the Isle of Man to play in the Championship Section of an Area contest.

Vision and ambition

It is a remarkable endorsement of the vision and ambition of a band that only started their contesting journey in 1995, but has seen them enjoy step by step success ever since.

Their first contest victory came at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool in 1996 in winning the Fourth Section title and was quickly followed by the National title the same year.

Third Section Area wins came in 1999 and 2001, whilst they also qualified for the Second Section National Finals in 2003 and then two decades later in the First Section in 2023.

Now they are preparing for their greatest challenge yet — and their Championship debut up against some of the most famous names in banding, including the current British Open and Brass in Concert Champion, Foden's.

29 years on

However, 4BR was informed that what makes this appearance even more special is that the majority of players who will take to the stage are the same ones who enjoyed that first Area success 29 years ago.

Band Chairperson Philip Shimmin said: "We may be older, a bit greyer or, in some cases, have lost our hair completely, but we are all still as enthusiastic and committed to the band as we were all those years ago.

Many of the players have young families of their own now, so new generations are coming through, but the fact the nucleus has remained unchanged in that time and achieved such progress as a group is something we are all incredibly proud of."

Ethos

The original ethos remains too. "When we decided to start contesting our objective was to improve both as players, and as a band, and do our very best to represent ourselves and the island.

We have had ups and downs but when we walk out on stage this year it is a culmination of what we first set out to achieve. It will be a truly unique moment."

Our final thanks though go to Ian Clague MBE — the inspiration behind the band. His dedication and commitment has allowed us to exceed all our expectations and create a little piece of history in the process Manx Concert Brass

Thanks

Philip added: "This year it has been a real musical challenge like we've rarely experienced before, but who would have thought in 1995 that one day we would be competing against the likes of Foden's, Fairey and Leyland.

It also says a great deal that Foden's have been so supportive in helping us prepare through the guidance we have received from their players and MD Mike Fowles, whilst our great friend and musical adviser Derek Broadbent has once again been invaluable.

Our final thanks though go to Ian Clague MBE — the inspiration behind the band. His dedication and commitment has allowed us to exceed all our expectations and create a little piece of history in the process."