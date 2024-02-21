Death of Norman Knapton

The passing has been announced of the respected musician and brass band supporter Norman Knapton.

The death has been announced of Norman Knapton. The talented musician was also an active painter, potter, parent, husband, teacher and community volunteer up to the last few weeks of his life. He was aged 91.

A proud Yorkshireman, born in Bradford in 1932, he also loved his adopted Cumbria. He was however defined by his love of music, his charitable work and his painting.

The youngest of two sons, he showed early academic promise by gaining a scholarship to Bradford Grammar School. He would talk of a hard but happy childhood, of remembering the war year, his brother Kenneth and the joy of getting out of the city on his bike with long trips to the Dales and Moors.

Love of music





He inherited a love of music from his father Stanley who also happened to be a painter and decorator to the conductor of Black Dyke Mills Band. His mother was a weaver at the Mill -connective links that proudly held until his death.

He learnt to play the cornet at Black Dyke Mills Junior Band and was thrilled when aged 80 a surprise birthday present saw him able to sit in on a rehearsal on cornet under the baton of Prof Nicolas Childs. He was also able to sit at the very same music stand he had in front of him as a teenager.

After school he completed his teacher training followed by National Service in the RAF, where he played with the RAF Central Dance Band.

North East

Norman subsequently moved to the North East where he first played with St Stephen's Band, on cornet, horn and even triangle.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Norman's final illness took us all by surprise as he remained active and living independently right until a few weeks before his death, though he had become frail in recent months. He is now at peace with the world.

In 1995 he received recognition for 50 years of service given to the banding movement — one that was boosted by another 28 by the time of this death. He attended St Stephens rehearsals every Wednesday until just a few weeks before his passing.

One of his final delights was to be able to hear a recording of the march 'Queensbury' played by Black Dyke Band. When asked why it was so important he said that he wanted to have it played at his funeral."

Funeral

Carlisle St Stephens Band will play the funeral on 26th February at Carlisle Crematorium (11.40am)