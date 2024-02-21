ISM offer free webinar on managing hearing health

You can join Dame Evelyn Glennie and Chris Aldren next month for a free webinar addressing hearing health for musicians.

The Independent Society of Musicians (ISM) is offering a free webinar on managing hearing health as a musician.

The webinar on Wednesday 6th March (4.00-5.30pm) will be hosted by Dame Evelyn Glennie and Chris Aldren. It will be a panel discussion offering perspectives from experts and musicians who have experienced hearing challenges.

It will also discuss how musicians can be supported to manage hearing loss to enable a successful career, and the importance of encouraging all musicians to protect their hearing.

If you are unable to attend the webinar, you can register for free and ISM will send you the recording afterwards.

If you would like to submit a question in advance, please do so below, or email enquiries@ismtrust.org

To find out more and register go to:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_t4nv4J8CTmGdWo3d29FEmw#/registration